TULSA, Okla. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team finished six strokes better in round two on Tuesday as the Lions finished tied for ninth at the Tulsa Cup hosted by Rogers State at the Club at Indian Springs.
The Lions shot a 309 in round one and followed that up with a 303.
Tradgon McCrae led the way as he shot a one-over par 73, including three birdies to finish tied for 16th.
Josh Hamnett was tied for 26th at 152, while Connor Williamsson shot a 76 in round two and finished tied for 36th at 154. Ben Marckmann was two strokes behind Williamson at 156 and tied for 48th, while Ben Epperly finished tied for 74th at 162. Luis Limon shot a 164 and was tied for 78th, competing as an individual.
Northeastern State and Southwestern Oklahoma finished tied, but the RiverHawks won the playoff hole to determine the team champion. Tenth-ranked Henderson State was one stroke back in third, followed by 44th ranked Central Oklahoma in fourth.
Winona State was fifth, followed by Southern Arkansas, Rogers State, Fort Hays State, the Lions, Central Missouri, Drury, Arkansas Tech, Augustana, William Jewell, Newman, Northwestern Oklahoma and Rogers State B team to round out the team scores.
This concludes the fall portion of the Lions' schedule. Southern will open back up in March as the Lions will compete at the Warrior Invitational hosted by Winona State on March 13-14 in Henderson, Nevada at Legacy Golf Course.
