FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team finished fifth at the Hardscrabble Invitational on Tuesday hosted by the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith at Hardscrabble Country Club.
Individually, Ben Epperly led the way as he shot a final-round 73 to finish in fifth place at 218 for the 54 holes. Logan Greer was tied for ninth with a final-round 76 as he shot a 224 of the course of two days, while Tradgon McCrae finished tied for 18th at 224 after a final-round 76.
That gave the Lions three golfers in the top 18 with the final two just outside.
Alexander Page and Josh Hamnett both shot a 77 to finish tied for 30th at 232.
Rogers State won the team competition in front of second place Maryille. Arkansas-Fort Smith was third, followed by West Texas A&M, the Lions, Texas A&M International, Arkansas-Monticello, Northwestern Oklahoma, Regis, Howard Payne, Illinois-Springfield, Mineral Area and State Fair CC.
The Lions will be back in action on March 14-15 as the Green and Gold travels to compete in the Rogers State Hillcat Classic played at Bailey's Ranch CC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.