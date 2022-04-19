INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men's golf team finished in third place after the final round on Tuesday afternoon in the 2022 MIAA Men's Golf Championships played at WinterStone Golf Course.
The Lions shot a final-round 304 and finished two strokes behind second-place Central Missouri with a final score of 893. Rogers State won the team title, finishing with a 54-hole total of 875, 18 strokes in front of the Lions.
The Hillcats won the MIAA regular-season title, as well, while also earning the MIAA's automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Central Region Tournament.
"It was a hard day with some tough conditions," MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler said in a release. "Going down to the Mules always hurts, but besting Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State, and Missouri Western is a positive for us to build on. We also say good bye to Logan Greer after five years with the program. We wish him well."
Connor Williamson shot a final-round 72 and finished with a 54-hole total of 220 to finish tied for fifth. Williamson was also named an All-MIAA selection. Williamson had five birdies over the final 18 holes.
Alexander Page finished with a total of 222 and was tied for eighth place individually, posting four birdies over the final 18 holes.
Tradgon McCrae finished at 225 and tied for 13th, while Greer shot a 226 over the 54 holes and finished tied for 15th, giving the Lions four scoring golfers in the top-15. Josh Hamnett finished with a score of 248.
Central Oklahoma finished fourth, three strokes behind the Lions, followed by Northeastern State, Missouri Western, Washburn, Fort Hays State, Lincoln and Newman to round out the team scores.
