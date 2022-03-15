OWASSO, Okla. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team placed third after firing its second-straight sub-300 round as the Lions competed at the RSU Hillcat Classic Tuesday at Bailey's Ranch Golf Club in Owasso.
The Lions were led by Connor Williamson who shot a final-round 77 to finish tied for eighth individually with a three-round score of 225. Ben Marckmann continued to improve round-by-round as he shot a final-round 74 to finish at 227 and tied for 12th.
Alexander Page finished tied for 20th after a final-round 76 and a 36-hole score of 230, while Ben Epperly shot a 76, as well and finished at 231 and tied for 22nd.
Tradgon McCrae had an excellent round, improving by nine strokes off his round-two total to shoot a 72 and finish at 233, tied with teammate Logan Greer for 24th. Greer shot a 79 in his final round.
Tenth-ranked Rogers State won the team title, 14 strokes in front of second-place Union. The Lions were third, followed by Drury, Fort Hays State, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Lincoln, Newman, Northwestern State and Rogers State (B) team.
Southern is in action next week at Warrensburg to compete in The Mule, an MIAA designated event hosted by Central Missouri at Mule National Golf Course.
MSSU women places seventh at RSU
The Lions placed seventh after the final 18 holes of the RSU Hillcat Classic.
MSSU was led by Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro who fired a final-round 86 to finish tied for 23rd with a 36-hole score of 167.
Maggie Moore was tied for 27th after an 85 for a total score of 170, while Kenzie Kirkhart improved her day two score by ten strokes to finish tied for 31st at 172.
Kylie Carnes shot a 176 over the two days to finish tied for 41st, while Grace Garner (180) and Lily Allman (184) finished tied for 48th and 51st, respectively.
Rogers State held on to win the team title by 13 strokes over Missouri Western. Arkansas-Monticello was third, followed by Fort Hays State, Union, Newman, the Lions, Northwestern Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene to round out the team scores.
Southern travels to Newman to compete in the Newman Women's Invitational next week played at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
