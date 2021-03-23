DALLAS — The Missouri Southern men's golf team placed 11th and the women finished 15th at the 2021 Lion Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce at Trophy Club CC in Dallas.
The Lions shot a 298 for the second day in a row and were led by Logan Greer, who finished tied for 24th with a two-day total of 147. Ben Epperly improved his day two score by three strokes and shot a 149, while Ben Marckmann and Connor Williamson both finished at 150 over the 18 holes. Grant Sikes improved by three strokes and shot a 159.
Hutchinson CC shot a 576 as a team and won by a stroke over a trio of teams tied for second including Cameron, Midwestern State and Oklahoma Christian. Texas A&M-Commerce and Texas A&M International finished fifth and sixth, while Dallas Baptist, Rogers State, UT-Tyler and St. Mary's rounded out the top 10.
The Lions were 11th, followed by Ranger CC, Lubbock Christian, Mississippi College, West Texas A&M and Arkansas-Fort Smith to round out the team scores. Scoring was low in the final round with only three teams shooting over 300.
Women finish 15th
Missouri Southern shot a 341 as a team and was led by Maggie Moore. Moore improved her day one score by four strokes to finish with a 166 for the 18 holes.
Hannah Torres shot a 171 over the 18 holes, while Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro was one stroke behind at 176. Madison Saenz improved by four strokes from day one to two and finished at 176, while Julianna Washka also improved by four strokes to finish at 186.
No. 1 Dallas Baptist won the event by 11 strokes over Oklahoma Christian. Texas A&M-Commerce was third, followed by St. Mary's, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Texas A&M International, Cameron, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Ranger CC, Angelo State, Midwestern State, Oklahoma City, Texas-Permian Basin, Lubbock Christian and Missouri Southern to round out the team scores.
The Southern men's golf team returns to action on April 5-6 at Warrensburg to compete in the final regular-season event in the Mule Classic at Mule National Golf Club. The women travel to Fort Smith, Arkansas, to compete in the Hardscrabble Invitational hosted by Arkansas-Fort Smith at Hardscrabble CC.
