FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team is in second place after the first 36 holes of the Hardscrabble Invitational hosted by the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith at Hardscrabble Country Club.
The Lions improved their round one to round two team score by 14 strokes as the team shot a 302 in the opening round and finished with a 288 in round two.
Ben Epperly led the way for the Green and Gold as he is tied for third place individually after shooting a 75 in round one and a one-under 69 in round two. Epperly fired a pair of birdies in the opening round and hit three more in the second 18 holes.
Logan Greer is tied for ninth after carding a 78 with a birdie in the first 18 holes and an even par 70 in the second 18. Greer hit three birdies in the second round, including a two-under par back nine.
Tradgon McCrae is tied for 14th as the Lions have three golfers in the top 14. McCrae had a 74 in round one and a 76 in round two. Josh Hamnett and Alexander Page shot identical scores of 155 over the 36 holes to finish tied for 37th individually.
Rogers State has the first-day lead, 18 strokes in front of the second-place Lions. Maryville is three strokes back of the Lions, while West Texas A&M and Arkansas-Fort Smith are tied for fourth. Arkansas-Monticello is sixth, followed by Texas A&M International, Northwestern Oklahoma, Regis, Howard Payne, Illinois-Springfield, Mineral Area College and State Fair CC.
The Lions will finish the final 18 holes of the tournament, when Southern tees off at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
