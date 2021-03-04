CABOT, Ark. – Connor Williamson and Ben Marckmann posted top-15 finishes to lead Missouri Southern to a sixth-place finish in the Natural State Golf Classic that ended Tuesday at Cypress Creek Golf Club.
The Lions climbed one spot in the team standings and wound up with a 617 team total after rounds of 312-305.
Williamson and Marckman both matched par-72 in the final round, making six and five birdies, respectively. Williamson finished in ninth place with 75-72—147, and Marckmann tied for 15th with 78-72—150.
Ben Epperly shot 76-78—154 to share 28th place. The other scores for the “Lions were Josh Hammett with 83-85—168 and Jonathan Sanchez with 87-83—170.
“This was a good finish for the men, and this is the type of result we are looking for,” Lions coach Mike Wheeler said in a release. “I’m really proud of Connor Williamson and Ben Epperly and Ben Marckmann’s individual performances, but the team impressed me overall by their play in extremely tough conditions.”
Arkansas Tech matched par-288 in both rounds for a 576 total and won the team championship by 16 strokes over Missouri Western. Henderson State was third with 594, followed by Central Oklahoma 603 and Southwestern Oklahoma State 609.
Henderson State’s Josh McNulty, playing as an individual entry, captured medalist honors with a 4-under-par 140, spiced by a 5-under 67 in the final round.
Henry Frizzell of Arkansas Tech took second with 70-71—141, and Austin Gean of Arkansas Tech (73-69) and Mitchell Ford of Henderson State (69-73) tied for third at 142.
MSSU women place 13th
Missouri Southern’s women’s team maintained its position in the standings with 335-339—674 to finished 13th.
“The women’s team is a work in progress, but this is our first outing and we’re not where we want to be,” Wheeler said. “We had two freshmen playing in their first tournament, and we will continue to work to improve.”
Julianna Washka had the low score for the Lions with 85-83—168. Other scores: Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro 81-88—169, Hannah Torres 81-98—174, Maggie Moore 94-81—175 and Kenzie Kirkhart 88-87—175.
MSSU’s Madison Saenz shot 95-86—181 as an individual entry.
Missouri-St. Louis, led by medalist Emma Thorngren (66-70—136) and runner-up Manon Labeur (72-71—143), fired a 581 team score and won by 20 shots over Arkansas Tech. UMSL’s Jenna Teeter, former Carl Junction standout who signed with UMSL, did not play in the tournament.
Northeastern State and Southwestern Oklahoma State tied for third with 621, and Central Oklahoma and Rogers State tied for fifth with 624.
The Lions are back in action on March 15-16 at the Rogers State Hillcat Classic at Bailey’s Ranch Country Club in Owasso, Oklahoma.
