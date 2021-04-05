WARRENSBURG, Mo. — So far, so good for the Missouri Southern men’s golf team.
The Lions led the field after the first 27 holes of The MULE at the University of Central Missouri at Mules National Golf Club on Monday,
Southern led the field by three strokes. Sioux Falls was in second, while Northeastern State, Washburn, Central Missouri, Bemidji State, Rogers State, Missouri Western and Central Oklahoma rounded out the top 10 team scores. The Lions were in front of five nationally ranked teams.
Leading the way for the Lions, who shot 1-over par as a team, was Connor Williamson, who was 2-under par and tied for the individual lead through 27 holes. Williamson had three birdies in the first 18 holes and followed that up with five birdies through the final nine holes.
Ben Marckmann was tied for ninth at 1-over par, while Logan Greer was tied for 13th at 2-over. Ben Epperly shot a 4-over par and was tied for 34th, while Jonathan Sanchez was at 5-over and tied for 44th.
As a team, the Lions had 22 birdies in the first 27 holes.
The team was at 5-under par through the final nine holes of the day.
The Lions will be back at it Tuesday morning with a final 27 holes.
MSSU WOMEN IN SIXTH
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team was in sixth after the first day of the Hardscrabble Invite, hosted by the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith at Hardscrabble Country Club.
The Lions were led by Hannah Torres, who carded a 163 over the first two rounds to finish the day in 22nd. Maggie Moore (164) was right behind her in 23rd, while Madison Saenz (166) was tied for 26th. Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro finished at 172, while Kenzie Kirkhart shot a 174.
Sixth-ranked St. Mary’s was in first, two strokes in front of No. 27 Henderson State. No. 10 Arkansas-Fort Smith was in third, followed by No. 21 Missouri-St. Louis, Redlands CC and the Lions to finish out the team scores.
The Lions will be back at it Tuesday morning with a final 18 holes.
