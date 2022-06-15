NEW ORLEANS — The Missouri Southern men's track and field and cross country programs have once again been recognized as one of the top programs in Division II.
The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its annual Program of the Year standings on Wednesday.
The Lions finished eighth as teams earn points based on NCAA finishes in the cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
"Being recognized as one of the top programs in the NCAA for all three sports combined is a true testament to the tireless work our student-athletes and coaches put into the program," MSSU director of track and field and cross country Bryan Schiding said in a release.
Southern finished 13th in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships and followed that up with a 26th place finish in the indoor track and field season. The Lions then placed a program-best 6th at the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
In the 12 years the USTFCCCA released its Program of the Year standings, the Lions have finished among the nations' best in nine of those 12 years.
Southern had a program-best third-place finish in the 2016-17 season and the Lions have finished as the top program in the MIAA in five of the nine seasons, while placing no lower than second in each of those seasons.
