KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's track and field coaching staff has been named the MIAA men's outdoor track and field coaching staff of the year, the league office announced Wednesday.
The Lions, led by Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Bryan Schiding, as well as assistant coaches Brian Allen, Jamie Burnham and Jason Francis were picked to finish second in the MIAA preseason coaches poll and the team placed second at the MIAA outdoor championships this past weekend.
Southern earned 135 points at the event and vaulted to a No. 8 national ranking in the latest United States Track and Field Coaches Poll Division II rankings, released this week.
Southern had six event wins on the men's side, led by Peyton Barton (discus and hammer) and Ryan Riddle (5k and 10k) who had a pair of wins each. Brendan Jewell won the high jump, while Rajheim Carby was the champion in the javelin.
The Lions had 11 All-MIAA honorees at the championships. The individual titles and All-MIAA honorees were a league-high.
This is the second-straight year the Lions' coaching staff has earned this honor in the outdoor season as the group won the honor on the women's side last year after winning the 2021 MIAA outdoor track title.
