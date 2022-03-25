KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams were picked to finish second and fifth, respectively as the MIAA released its preseason outdoor track and field coaches poll on Friday.
The women are the defending MIAA outdoor track and field champions, while the men placed second at the 2021 Championships.
Both teams placed third at the 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships in late February. In total, the Lions had 10 All-MIAA honors and five individual event champions at this year's event.
Southern has had one outdoor event so far this year where they sent a group of throwers to Emporia State last weekend and came away with a pair of NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
Elizabeth Pomatto won the women's javelin with a mark of 49.65m, which ranks No. 1 in Division II so far this year by more than two meters. Trey Beachler finished third in the men's javelin with a mark of 60.87m which currently ranks fifth in Division II this season.
The Southern were tied with Central Missouri in the preseason poll with a total of 81 points.
Pittsburg State was the unanimous pick to win the league. Nebraska-Kearney picked up a first-place vote and was picked fourth, followed by Fort Hays State, Northwest Missouri, Lincoln, Washburn, Missouri Western, Emporia State and Rogers State.
Pittsburg State's women were picked to finish first in the women's poll, earning 119 points and nine first-place votes. Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri were tied for second, each earning a first-place vote, while Lincoln was fourth and the Lions were fifth with one first-place vote of their own.
Fort Hays State was sixth, followed by Nebraska-Kearney, Washburn, Emporia State, Missouri Western, Central Oklahoma and Rogers State to round out the poll.
The Lions are at Emporia State compete in the RSU relays this weekend.
