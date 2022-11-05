The Missouri Southern men's cross country team had three runners in the top-6 and five in the top-17 as the Lions took home both the individual and team titles on Saturday in the MIAA Cross Country Championships at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The eighth-ranked Lions win their fifth MIAA Championship in the last seven races and it is the Lions' 13th MIAA Team Championship in the program's history.
Gidieon Kimutai took home the individual title as he raced to the line in a time of 23 minutes, 38 seconds, just shy of his time earlier in the season at the Southern Stampede. It is the third MIAA Championship for Kimutai as he has won the event every year he has competed.
Webb City product Ryan Riddle was the runner-up, crossing the 8k finish line in a time of 23:47.86. Former Riverton standout JP Rutledge finished sixth in a time of 24:01.38, while Riley Simpson (24:39.59) was 15th and Neosho product Kaden Cole was 17th in a time of 24:45.99.
Kimutai, Riddle and Rutledge all earned All-MIAA honors, while Simpson and Cole picked up honorable mention honors.
Jaden Deaton finished 21st in a time of 24:52.04, while former East Newton standout Kelton Sorrell finished 25th in a time of 24:56.26. Clayton Whitehead was 43rd in a time of 25:26.75, while Zachary Finley (53rd – 25:48.08) and Geordan Patrylak (55th – 25:51.44) round out the individual scores for the Green and Gold.
The Lions had seven runners in the top-25 and finished with 41 points, besting second-place Nebraska-Kearney by 27 points. Pittsburg State was third, followed by Washburn, Central Missouri, Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri, Emporia State, Rogers State, Fort Hays State and Newman to round out the team scores.
The Lions will be back in action next on Nov. 19 as Southern will play host to the NCAA Division II Central Region Cross Country Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.