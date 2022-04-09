PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State Softball Complex is well known as a hitter’s haven.
Missouri Southern’s softball team sure treated it that way.
In a doubleheader, the Lions totaled 24 hits, three of which were three-run blasts, as MSSU topped MIAA rival PSU by scores of 7-4 and 10-0 on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Pittsburg.
The Lions, positioned fourth in the MIAA, are now 22-15 and 10-4 in the league. MSSU extended its win streak to six straight.
“It’s a different playing surface here (at PSU), a different everything,” Lions head coach Hallie Blackney said. “It’s just nice for our kids, who hit the crap out of the ball, for it to pay off. It did today. I think we can adapt to any field. That’s the good thing with our lineup because we have power and speed.
“Our lineup is crafted to where we can do speed stuff and small game stuff, but we can also hit the crap out of the ball. The home runs today, I mean, those were shots. I think that would have been out in any field.”
MSSU 7, PSU 4
Right from the rip, the ball was jumping off the bat for the Lions. MSSU was buoyed by a pair of three-run bombs as it claimed a three-run triumph in the opener.
A junior first baseman, Leighton Withers took advantage of the dimensions at PSU, belting a three-run home run out to left center field as the Lions took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
It was Withers’ seventh home run of the season, which ties her for the seventh most in a single-season in school history.
In the second, the Gorillas trimmed the deficit to 3-2 as Gabby Schultz came through with a sacrifice fly and Tristan Hinkle collected an RBI single.
But MSSU responded in a big way in the third. Withers yanked a double down the left field line to score Yazmin Vargas, increasing the Lions’ lead to 4-2.
One batter later, catcher Ashlynn Williams launched a 3-2 pitch to deep center field for a three-run shot as MSSU’s lead ballooned to 7-2.
“Leighton has been clutch ever since she got here,” Blackney said. “By her doing that in the first inning of game one, that was huge. With Ashlynn, those responsive runs, that’s something we really pride ourselves on. If the other team scores, we want to respond right then. Ashlynn coming up with that big hit was huge to get the momentum back.”
Schultz and Lauren Florez cut the margin to three with solo shots in the final two innings, but the deficit proved too large to overcome for the Gorillas.
After representing the MIAA on the national student-athlete advisory committee all week in California, Kara Amos flew back into Joplin on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, she scattered three earned runs on six hits in seven innings to earn a winning decision for MSSU.
“That was just awesome,” Blackney said.
Withers led the way with two hits and four driven in for the Lions.
Former Webb City standout Haidyn Berry suffered the loss for PSU in the opener. She gave up seven runs on five hits through 2 1/3 innings of work.
MSSU 10, PSU 0 (five innings)
Like the opener, the Lions set the tone with four early runs and never looked back in the run-rule victory.
Williams got MSSU on the board with an RBI single in the first, while Amos brought Williams home on a run-scoring groundout to push the lead to 2-0. Third baseman Kristen Wade capped the inning with a two-run single up the middle.
The Lions struck for three more tallies in the third as Amos lined a shot to the left center field warning track for an RBI double, giving MSSU a 5-0 advantage. Wade added another RBI double, while Adrianna Young produced an RBI one-bagger with two outs as the Lions took a 7-0 lead.
And then the speedy Vargas showed some sneaky power in her bat. She tattooed a 3-1 pitch up in the zone to straight away center field for a three-run home run to account for MSSU’s final scoring margin.
“Everyone knew last year that Yaz’s short game and bunts, all that,” Blackney said. “She put in the work. We knew we had to swing away this year. She is a true triple-threat now.”
Not to be outdone by the offense, Bailey Lacy spun yet another gem. She limited the Gorillas to only one hit through five superb innings of work while fanning four batters.
“That was some really, really good pitching,” Blackney said. “To have a one-hitter against an offense like that, that’s phenomenal. She did a great job.”
The Lions tallied 16 hits in the contest with every hitter in the starting lineup contributing at least one hit. Williams finished with three hits, while Vargas, Wade and Tori Frazier had two apiece.
PSU (21-18, 3-11 MIAA) finished with seven hits between both games. Hinkle accounted for the Gorillas only knock in the finale.
Hannah Harrison took the loss for PSU after surrendering four runs on five hits in one inning.
“We have gotten into a trend of giving up runs early and we just can’t overcome that,” Gorillas coach Jenny Fuller said. “That’s really hard to overcome as a team. We have to find a way to get it done in that first inning. We have to do a lot of self-reflection and see what we can do better as coaches, as players. Next week, we will be on the road, so we will get a game plan and do our best to stay positive.”
PSU plays a twinbill against Arkansas Tech at home starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
MSSU plays a doubleheader at Washburn starting at 4 p.m. next Friday.
