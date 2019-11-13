Missouri Southern standout quarterback Jacob Park is expected to play in the Lions’ season finale this weekend at Pittsburg State, according to head coach Jeff Sims.
In Southern’s 29-6 setback to Emporia State last weekend, Park was sidelined with an injury to his throwing arm early in the second quarter and never returned to the game. The Lions trailed 3-0 when the senior signal caller exited, and from there, MSSU backups Sean Kelly and Dwayne Lawson split time and combined to throw for 187 yards on 11-of-32 passing with three interceptions as the Lions recorded their second-lowest point total of the season.
“As of now, (Park) is practicing and he’s ready to go,” Sims said Wednesday during Southern’s weekly press conference at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. “In the game, he got hit and it knocked him out for the day. He possibly could have (returned to the game), but it was kind of a touch-and-go thing. We just decided it wasn’t where it needed to be. And even if he played with the injury he had, he wasn’t going to be as effective as we needed him to be.”
Sims added that Park has partaken in all of the Lions’ practices and workouts since Sunday.
“He’s looked good,” Sims said. “He can spin it, and he’s a tough guy and a good player. He’ll be ready to go Saturday.”
Park ranks third in Division II with 3,225 passing yards on the season and also ranks third in passing yards per game, fifth in completions, sixth in total offense and 18th in points per game. He’s completed 51.9 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
RIVALRY TO RENEW
The MSSU-PSU rivalry on the gridiron dates back 1968. But as far as Sims is concerned, the matchup hasn’t had the competitive feel or balance of a true rivalry since the mid-1980s.
“I don’t see a rivalry right now,” Sims said. “We haven’t done anything to make it a rivalry, and there’s nothing around here that makes me feel like it’s a rivalry other than people telling me it’s a rivalry.”
The Gorillas hold a 41-9-1 advantage over Southern in the all-time series. Since 1985, PSU has gone 32-2 against the Lions with 27 victories by two scores or more.
Southern’s last victory over Pittsburg State was in 2013 when it claimed a 35-21 triumph at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, knocking the Gorillas out of the playoffs. The Gorillas claimed a 41-0 shutout last season in Joplin.
“Right now, we have to do our part,” Sims said. “My relationship with Pittsburg State and my dealings with them, I know they’re good people and they do football the right way. We need to bring our football program up to a level that it’s competitive. … A rivalry is heated, and right now, I just don’t know that we’re bringing our part to the rivalry.
“I want us to compete with the best teams in the hardest way possible. I want (PSU) to hate playing us. I want them to be mad at us because we’re kicking their butt. I will tell you a long time ago that I was told that the only time (opposing teams) are nice to you is when they’re beating you.”
Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 1 at Carnie Smith Stadium.
