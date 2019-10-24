The Missouri Southern football team may have its standout quarterback for another season.
First-year head coach Jeff Sims revealed Wednesday that senior signal caller Jacob Park, the nation’s leading passer in Division II with 2,498 yards through the air, will have another semester of eligibility at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.
“Could he be here next year? Yes, he could if you just lay out the eligibility rules,” Sims said Wednesday during his team’s weekly press conference at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. “Division II has unique eligibility rules versus Division I’s. Division I is a five-year clock, and Division II is a 10-semester rule.”
Per NCAA Division II eligibility rules, an athlete has 10 semesters to play four years in any sport. Park, who has spent one year as a redshirted student-athlete at Georgia, one semester at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M as just a student, and two years at Iowa State as a student-athlete, will have used nine semesters of eligibility by the end of this season.
“But he’s also got a family, and he’s also a talented individual,” Sims said. “I like coaching Jacob. I’d love to have him be a part of our program. I do see us progressing. I think he would be a great key to us taking that next step. I think he would help in recruiting because people would be excited to play with him. … I can’t tell you today that he’ll be here next year, but there is a possibility he could be.
“There’s really nothing we have to do NCAA-wise to get him to play next year, other than keeping his credits from one season to the next correct. He does that, he could. But also, Jake’s 25 years old and he has a child. As of today, I’d say Jacob would be back next year. But a year from now, there’s so many things that go on and I don’t want to put that on Jake.”
Of course, with a college resume like Park’s, another option after this season could be the professional ranks.
At the Division I level, Park passed for 1,181 yards while completing 61.7 percent of his passes — the fifth-highest completion percentage in Iowa State history — in four games in 2017. In 2016 he split time for the first half of the season before becoming the starter the last five games, finishing the year with 1,791 yards and a 58.8 completion rate.
This season, Park has completed 51.1 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and a nation-high 20 interceptions. He’s taken an MSSU offense that ranked last in the MIAA in total offense in 2018 and helped turned it into one of the most productive units in Division II.
“Whatever he does, we just want him to be successful and be happy,” Sims said. “I’d love to have him back. But again, we’ve got four more weeks. We will work with him through the process and see if that’s what he wants to do. I hope he’s here.”
COMMITTED LEAGUE
Now past the midway point of his first season as a head coach in the MIAA, Sims said he has identified the biggest challenge of being a first-year coach in the conference.
"The biggest challenge of being a first-year coach in the MIAA is I’m extremely impressed by the overall commitment of teams in this league," Sims said. "I hope they take this as an extreme compliment. I don’t see a lot of great things in the MIAA, but I don’t see any average or any bad."
This is the first season as a Division II head coach for Sims, who previously spent four years as the head coach at Garden City Community College and recorded a 32-12 record with two NJCAA championship appearances (2016, '18) and one national title ('16).
"People ask me a lot about comparing junior college to Division II," Sims said. "The talent at junior college is incredible. The commitment and the quality at the MIAA is incredible. I don’t know that I’ve seen any players that are going to play in the NFL, but I haven’t seen very many bad football players out there. Every kid that lines up in this league is a solid, intelligent, hard-working college football player. We have to get our level to that here. We have talented guys who work hard, but I don't think we're where we need to be yet."
