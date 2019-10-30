Go ahead and add Missouri Southern football coach Jeff Sims to the list of people who have been in awe of several of the record-setting feats quarterback Jacob Park and the Lions’ receiving core have been able to accomplish this season.
“I’ve been coaching for 25 years and we’ve had some really good things in the past,” Sims said Wednesday during MSSU’s weekly press conference at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. “But (Park) has done some things and the receivers have done some things that I’ve never seen before.”
One of those instances came last weekend in Southern’s 86-7 wallop of Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Park, who accounted for a program-best eight touchdowns on the day, went 27-of-39 passing for 408 yards and five touchdowns. He also completed passes to 11 different players, including five who logged touchdowns.
Travier Fields-Jackson was the team’s leading receiver with 91 yards and one touchdown on two catches. Keandre Bledsoe, Jonathan Watts, Jaedon Stoshak and Shemar Coleman also recorded touchdown receptions.
“I think that’s pretty cool to be a part of,” Sims said. “Eleven guys catching passes — that’s different. What I think it does is it shows the talent that we have out there. There are 11 guys out there who can do the job. I also think it shows the talent that Jacob has.”
Southern also set single-game program records in total offense (743 yards), points (86), margin of victory (79) and first downs (42) at NSU.
Park, the Division II leading passer with 2,906 yards through eight games, ranks third among passers in all NCAA divisions this season, trailing only Anthony Gordon of Washington State and Bailey Zappe of Houston Baptist.
ON TO THE NEXT
Coming off its second road win of the season, Southern (2-6, 2-6 MIAA) will again be on the road this weekend as it heads to Edmond, Oklahoma, to take on Central Oklahoma (3-5, 3-5) at Wantland Stadium.
Sims said his hope is that the momentum built in MSSU’s win over the RiverHawks will carry over into the final three weeks of the regular season. After its tilt with the Bronchos, Southern will have its home finale against Emporia State on Nov. 9 and then close the season on Nov. 16 at Pittsburg State.
“It was fun to see the guys have some success and see some progress through a win this past weekend,” Sims said. “I believe that we’ve made a lot of progress this year in a lot of different ways, but to have the progress through a win is a lot more rewarding.”
The Lions, picked to finish 10th in the MIAA in the preseason, can claim their first three-win campaign since 2014 when they finished 4-7.
“It gives us an opportunity to go into next week with maybe a little more bounce in our step,” Sims said. “I think the morale is better than what I thought it would have been (this week). And what I mean by that is they enjoyed the win, but they went back to work. We’ve got to get where we’re very consistent with our attitude. Losses shouldn’t effect us too much. Wins shouldn’t effect us too much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.