Missouri Southern's track and field teams are in the top-10 national polls as the indoor season arrives.
The Lions' women are ranked fifth, the second-highest ranking in program history. They were ranked fourth going into last season's national meet where they finished in eighth place.
The men's poll has Missouri Southern at No. 9. The Lions wound up 25th in last year's national meet.
Both Missouri Southern squads begin their season this weekend at Pittsburg State's Plaster Center. The Boo Rogers Combined Events begin today at 1:30 p.m., and the rest of the teams will compete in the Crimson and Gold Invitational on Saturday. Field events begin at noon, and running events start at 1 and continue through the women's 4x400 relay at 8:50.
Missouri Southern's women return two All-Americans from the indoor season — Payton Roberts in the shot put and Jasmine Deckard in the 60 and 200 meters.
Lauren Sutherland, Elena Bisotto, Samantha Perry and Claire Luallen also qualified for the national meet a year ago. Pole vaulter Emily Presley did not compete in the indoor nationals last year but won the national championship in 2018.
The Lion men return All-Americans Gidieon Kimutai and Adrain Broadus, and Brendan Watkins also qualified for the national meet.
