Missouri Southern State University has made a change in the leadership of its football program in announcing today that head football coach Jeff Sims has been "relieved of his duties."
Joe Bettasso, linebacker coach, will serve as interim head coach through the upcoming spring football season, which begins in February.
“We have every confidence in Coach Bettasso that he will be committed to growing a successful program, leading with integrity, and putting our student-athletes first,” said Jared Bruggeman, director of athletics, in a statement. “Bettasso has served as interim head coach before, and we feel he is the right person to step in as we search for a new leader for Southern football.”
A national search for a new head football coach will begin soon.
“We will be looking for someone who has built a winning program, is high-energy and has strong organizational skills," Bruggeman said. “A healthy athletics program is vital to the college experience and we are looking forward to the upward momentum of the program for all of our Lion community.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
