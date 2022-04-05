After fall ball, the Missouri Southern Lions’ home run belt collected dust.
Realizing they needed to make good use of the belt, Jordan Fitzpatrick and his teammates posed a question to assistant coach Nick Tuck:
“We need to start doing something with this thing,” the players asked Tuck.
The solution?
Anytime a player goes deep and hits a home run, the belt is bestowed upon them.
MSSU passed the home run belt around four different times in a 16-7 rout over Missouri S&T on Tuesday night inside the home dugout at Warren Turner Field.
“Ever since last year, it caught on,” Fitzpatrick said. “We do it every time now.”
Like Sunday night, MSSU (23-12, 13-7 MIAA) benefited from a hot start offensively as it built a 7-0 lead in the first inning and a 11-2 advantage through the first two innings.
Henry Kusiak got the Lions on the board with a two-run double to left center field, while Fitzpatrick stretched the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single through the right side.
Clay Milas then widened MSSU’s lead to 5-0 with a two-run double out to left center, while Chayton Beck drove in two off a single up the middle to cap the first inning for the Lions.
“We started fast tonight and that helps,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “That takes the pressure off.”
However, the Miners trimmed the deficit to 7-2 in the second as Andrew Branson came through with a sacrifice fly and Braden Mahurin stole home.
MSSU answered right back in the bottom half of the second as Treghan Parker doubled down the right field line for two RBI, extending the lead to 9-2. Milas followed with a sac fly, while Case Tucker gave the Lions a nine-run lead with an RBI single.
S&T plated three runs to cut the score to 11-5 in the third, but the Lion bombers stepped up over the next three innings.
In the fourth, Beck slugged his first collegiate home run out to left center field for a solo shot. Parker (two-run) and Cole Robinson (solo) then went back-to-back in the fifth as MSSU’s lead swelled to 15-5.
The Miners avoided being run-ruled twice to extend the game to nine innings. Nate Mieszkowski accounted for the Lions’ final home run, a solo shot to deep left.
“I feel like we are swinging pretty good, even though (Ryan) Doran and (Matt) Miller didn’t play tonight,” Darnell said. “It’s good that we feel we have a little depth. We were able to square some balls up, for sure.”
In total, MSSU ranks atop the MIAA with 66 long balls this season. The Lions also tallied five doubles as nine of the team’s 19 hits were of the extra base variety.
Beck, Fitzpatrick, Parker and Kusiak notched three-hit games apiece. Robinson and Mieszkowski finished with two hits as well.
“We are pretty deep offensively,” Fitzpatrick said. “One through nine, we can swing the bat. All nine guys had a hit tonight. That’s a pretty special thing when you have an offense that can do that pretty much whenever we feel like it.”
A Webb City product, Cole Gayman got the start and allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits through 2 2/3 innings. Chase Beiter, who was the winning pitcher, struck out five batters and scattered two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Ryan Paschal, Steen Lane and Jeremiah Kennedy pitched the final two innings.
“It was a good day,” Darnell said. “With his situation, it was awesome Cole was able to start and get us outs at the beginning. I’m proud of him.”
MSSU capped off the homestand with an unblemished 5-0 record. The Lions are in a tie for third place in the MIAA standings with Washburn (23-11, 13-7 MIAA). Central Missouri (25-4, 19-1 MIAA) and Pittsburg State (21-11, 15-5 MIAA) are positioned in first and second, respectively.
With a big three-game set slated this weekend against UCM, MSSU looks to keep passing around the home run belt.
“We are getting ready for the home stretch in conference and we’ve got some big games coming up,” Fitzpatrick said. “We are really hitting our stride right now. Offensively and on the mound. Obviously, we didn’t give up any runs this whole weekend against Hays. That’s awesome when our pitchers can do that.”
“They are an outstanding opponent,” Darnell said. “We have our work cut out for us, but I feel like we are playing pretty well right now. We are looking forward to going up there.”
