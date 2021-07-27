KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern football team has been picked to finish 10th in the MIAA as the conference released its preseason media and coaches poll on Tuesday during the Football Media Day inside the Little Theater at Municipal Auditorium.
The Lions were slotted tenth in both polls, tying Northeastern State with 24 points in the coaches poll and earning 33 points in the media poll. Southern finished 2-9 in its last full season in 2019. A COVID-shortened 2020 season saw MSSU pick up a 21-20 win over Southern Nazarene in its first game under head coach Atiba Bradley.
Bradley, a former all-conference player for the Lions, has taken the helm at MSSU after previously serving as the program’s student assistant and assistant coach.
The top of the preseason polls were nearly identical with Northwest Missouri claiming the top spot while Central Missouri and Fort Hays State rounded out the top three.
Pittsburg State was picked sixth by media and seventh by the coaches.
The complete polls are listed below:
Coaches poll—1, Northwest Missouri 120. (tie) 2, Central Missouri, Fort Hays State 105. 4, Nebraska-Kearney 86. 5, Missouri Western 71. 6, Washburn 69. 7, Pittsburg State 66. 8, Emporia State 55. 9, Central Oklahoma 52. (tie) 10, Missouri Southern, Northeastern State 24. 12, Lincoln 15.
Media—1, Northwest Missouri 142. 2, Central Oklahoma 124. 3, Fort Hays State 120. 4, Missouri Western 99. 5, Nebraska-Kearney 98. 6, Pittsburg State 91. 7, Washburn 70. 8, Central Oklahoma 62. 9, Emporia State 56. 10, Missouri Southern 33. 11, Northeastern State 25. 12, Lincoln 16.
