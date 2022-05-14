KEARNEY, Neb. — The Missouri Southern track and field team picked up five more NCAA provisional qualifying marks on Saturday at Nebraska Kearney’s Loper Twilight.
Peyton Barton moved up the list on the men’s invitational hammer as he finished second (top collegian) with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 64.61m.
That mark moves him up to the number 5 spot on the national qualifying list. Josh Fulmer was fourth in the hammer with an NCAA provisional of his own of 61.11m.
Barton then went on to finish second in the men’s invitational discus with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 54.00m. Elizabeth Pomatto won the women’s invitational javelin with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 46.28m.
Precious Olatunji won the women’s 100m hurdles in an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 13.89, while Chardae Overstreet was second in the women’s 400m in a time of 56.42.
The Lions will wait to find out which athletes have been chosen for the 2022 NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships.
Those selections will be announced on May 17 and the national championships will be held on May 26-28 in Allendale, Mich. at Grand Valley State.
