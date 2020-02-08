It was an ideal home opener for the Missouri Southern Lions on Saturday.
Especially if you were a starting pitcher named Zach or Zac.
Zach Parish and Zac Shoemaker tossed a combined 14 innings and limited the University of Mary to just a pair of hits and one earned run as Southern claimed a 13-0 and 4-1 sweep over the Marauders in a twinbill at Warren Turner Field.
Southern, which improved to 4-1 on the early season, also had Corey Cowan and Logan VanWey toss one shutout inning apiece in the final game of the doubleheader.
“All four of our guys who pitched today were excellent,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “There was good hitting in the first game and timely hitting in the second game, but pitching was kind of the story of the day, I’d say."
Southern plays host to a Mary in another doubleheader today starting at 9 a.m. at Warren Turner Field.
MSSU 13, MARY 0
Parish (2-0), the reigning MIAA Pitcher of the Year, opened the day on a strong note by tossing a complete-game no-hitter in the Lions’ run-rule win over the Marauders. The senior out of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, struck out nine and walked four in seven innings of work.
The no-hitter was the 10th in MSSU history.
“It means a lot, honestly,” Parish said of the feat. “I come out here every day and practice with the guys, and they help me get better for moments like this. It’s just an awesome feeling.
“About the third inning, once I got my curveball to work a little bit more, I knew it could be one of those days where I’m locked in. I also got a lot of help from the guys behind me making plays. Plus, all the hits and runs our guys were producing. I mean, you can’t ask for much more as a pitcher.”
“You kind of get spoiled watching this guy pitch, but it never gets old,” Darnell said of Parish. “He commands all three of his pitches and has such a demeanor and a plan out there. It’s fun to watch.”
The Southern offense jumped on Mary early with four runs off three hits in the bottom of the first inning. The frame was highlighted by a two-run double by Jordan Fitzpatrick and a two-run triple by Clay Milas.
Troy Gagan and Joe Kinder later added to the MSSU lead with a two-run homer and an RBI double, respectively, in the bottom of the third.
Following a two-run fourth inning and a one-run fifth, a three-run homer by Kinder in the bottom of the sixth eventually pushed Southern’s advantage to 13.
The Lions finished with 13 hits and were led by Kinder’s 2-for-4 showing with four RBI. Milas finished 2-for-2 with three RBI while Fitzpatrick went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
MSSU 4, MARY 1
Another strong pitching outing for Southern saw Shoemaker (2-0) limit the Marauders to one earned run off two hits through seven innings complete.
A junior from Aurora, Missouri, Shoemaker struck out 15 batters and walked just one.
Following a solo home run by Mary’s Paxton Thompson in the top of the first, Southern tied the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Gagan that drove in Brad Willis from third.
Kinder, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Southern at the plate, provided the Lions some breathing room on the scoreboard with a one-run single in the fourth and then a two-run single in the sixth.
Relief pitchers Cowan and VanWey took over from there, with Cowan striking out three straight batters in the eighth before VanWey retired the side in the ninth for his second save of the season.
