Atiba Bradley remembers the first football game he started for the Missouri Southern Lions.
"It was against Northwest Missouri," Bradley said. "Seth Wand was the offensive tackle at the time, who played in the (National Football) League for a little bit. I'll never forget ... I got a sack, and he actually helped me up and said 'good job.' I was like is this how this works?
"I was more excited than nervous. Any time you're doing a first, you just don't know what to expect. Obviously you plan and you study and you do as much as you can, but until you actually do it for that first time, it's a little bit of butterflies in your stomach."
Bradley faces another first on Thursday — his first game as the Lions' head football coach.
"Now this is nervousness," Bradley said. "As a player you can control so much, but as a coach, you're really relying on these guys to prepare — and they have. I'm more nervous for them so they have a positive experience ... they come out and play well. It's more me being nervous for them than me being nervous about coaching."
The Lions face Southern Nazarene at 3 p.m. Thursday in Bethany, Oklahoma. This is the Lions' only action against outside competition this spring. They will play their spring game on April 24.
The Crimson Storm have played two games this spring, losing at Texas-Permian Basin 33-14 on February 27 and at home to East Central (Okla.) 35-28. Southern Nazarene is also scheduled to play at Central Oklahoma on March 27.
Bradley plans to play as many players as possible.
"We want to get to a point where everybody who's currently on our roster, we want to get a fair evaluation of them," Bradley said. "This hopefully will be a good opportunity to get some guys in the game and give some guys experience. We have a lot of guys who we think are going to be really productive players for the program. You have to give them the experience. You have to get the newness on them, and hopefully we can do that Thursday.
"The biggest thing we're looking for is we want to see who wants to fly around," he said. "We were very light with our game planning. Southern Nazarene does a good job, and Coach (Dustin) Hada does a good job, but honestly this is more about Missouri Southern and giving the kids a chance to show what they can do. Some of these kids haven't played live football in almost two years. We didn't put a lot in. We're only going to run a couple of coverages and a couple of run schemes and pass concepts. We really just want the kids to be able to fly around, be tough and physical and enjoy the day."
Jaylon Banks, 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior transfer from Eastern Illinois, will be the starting quarterback.
"We have two or three young kids who are behind him that we need to see as well," Bradley said. "I haven't been in too many seasons where you only use one quarterback. So we have to make sure our backup is repped up and ready to go as well."
The defense has received a boost as junior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. has rejoined the team. Earlier he entered the transfer portal but has decided to return to MSSU.
Evaluating the first 10 practices, "We have a long way to go," Bradley said. "The one thing I've been very impressed with is the attitude and the demeanor of the kids toward the work. These kids aren't scared to work. They are coming to practice with energy. They are coming to practice with a little bit of juice. If they can continue that — and they will — they will be just fine. They are talented. They just haven't played. They just need some experience."
