The Missouri Southern track and field teams brought home five more event wins on Saturday at the MSSU Lion Open and Invite on Mercy Track inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions picked up wins from Precious Olatunji in the women's triple jump, Kiara Smith in the women's 60m hurdles, JaDarius Pigg in the men's 60m hurdles, Brendan Jewell in the men's high jump and Evan Northcutt in the men's 3k.
Olatunji picked up where she left off from Friday, winning the title in the triple to give her event wins in both the long and triple jump. She brought home a mark of 10.89m in the event.
Jewell won the high jump with a mark of 2.00m, while Smith won the women's 60m hurdles as the Lions went 1-2-3-4 in the event. Smith clocked in with an NCAA provisional qualifying Mark of 8.71, while Cornesia Calhoun-White (8.86), Olatunji (8.86) and Claire Luallen (8.87) were close behind.
Pigg and Malachi Pipkin went 1-2 in the men's hurdles as Pigg crossed the finish line in a time of 8.40, while Pipkin was right behind at 8.43.
Northcutt took home the title in the 3k as he finished the event in a time of 9:16.71, while Santiago Granados placed sixth in a time of 9:26.33.
In other action, Josh Fulmer was third in the shot put with a mark of 15.65m, while Mason York (4.80m) and Elliot Rule (4.70m) placed second and third in the pole vault. York's mark was an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.
Chardae Overstreet was one of five Lions to finish in the top-eight in the women's 60m dash. Overstreet finished fourth in 8.00 flat, while LaNea Wallace (8.04) was fifth, Calhoun-White (8.05) was sixth, Ella Durocher (8.21) was seventh and Katie Candrl (8.25) was eighth.
Cameron Linville placed second in the men's 60m with a time of 6.90, while Joshua Workman (7.08) was fourth and Bryan Candrl (7.30) placed seventh.
Pigg was 13th in the men's 400m, while Adrain Broadus placed 19th and Cole Barker was second in the men's 600-yard run in a time of 1:17.88.
MSSU competes at Pittsburg State next Friday and Saturday.
