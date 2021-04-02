BOLIVAR, Mo. — Missouri Southern registered two automatic qualifying marks and set a school record on Friday during the first day of the Southwest Baptist Invitational track and field meet.
The Lions hold the top spot in the team standings in both divisions. The MSSU men earned 51 points, followed by Central Missouri with 33, and the Lion women have 52 points for a 10-point lead over second-place Pittsburg State.
Elizabeth Pomatto earned an NCAA Division II automatic qualifying mark and set a Missouri Southern record while winning the javelin with a throw of 169 feet, 7 inches. This is approximately 10 feet farther than her previous high two weeks ago at Emporia State.
The Lions’ Katelyn Mooney finished second in the javelin at 162-11, also good for an automatic ticket to the national meet.
Kirsten Leisinger and Alexandra Rodrigues finished 1-2 in the hammer throw. Leisinger won with a provisional qualifying mark of 184-6, and Rodriguez’s best throw was 167-11.
In the 5,000 meters, Riley Vickery placed third in 17 minutes, 33.17 seconds, Julianna Determen was fourth, and Ashlee Kuykendall placed fifth.
In the men’s meet, Missouri Southern’s Travis Petersen hit a provisional qualifying mark of 201 feet, 8 inches while finishing second in the men’s hammer throw.
Logan Bell, Brendan Rozier and Rajheim Carby all had provisional marks in the javelin as Bell was fourth, Rozier sixth and Carby ninth.
Ryan Riddle had a provisional time in the 5K of 14:10.71. Teammates Gidieon Kimutai, Jarod Ozee and JP Rutledge also had qualifying marks as the Lions swept the top four places.
The final day of competition is Saturday.
