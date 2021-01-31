KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State baseball teams have been picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the 2021 MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced on Friday.
The Lions received 102 points while the Gorillas received 88 points in voting of the 12 MIAA member school head coaches.
Central Missouri earned the unanimous No. 1 ranking, receiving 11 first place votes and 121 points. Central Oklahoma was picked second with one first place vote and 110 points. Washburn, Rogers State, Northwest Missouri, Missouri Western, Northeastern State, Fort Hays State and Newman rounds out the rest of the standings, respectively.
Southern, who’s coming off an impressive 16-5 season (3-3 MIAA) last season, starts the regular season next week as the Lions travel to sunny Florida to take on Flagler in St. Augustine, Fla. from Feb. 4-6.
The Gorillas, who posted a 14-8 overall record (4-2 MIAA) last season), will open the 2021 campaign Feb. 12-14 when they travel to Edmond, Okla., to compete in the Edmond First Pitch Classic.
The complete MIAA poll is below:
2021 Coaches’ Poll
1. Central Missouri (11) – 121 points
2. Central Oklahoma (1) – 110 points
3. Missouri Southern – 102 points
4. Pittsburg State – 88 points
5. Emporia State – 84 points
6. Washburn – 57 points
7. Rogers State – 53 points
8. Northwest Missouri – 52 points
9. Missouri Western – 41 points
10. Northeastern State – 37 points
11. Fort Hays State – 28 points
12. Newman – 19 points
