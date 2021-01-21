Kansas City, Mo — The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State University track and field teams are expected to dominate the MIAA this season.
Coming off an MIAA championship in 2020, Missouri Southern men’s track and field team has been picked to repeat as MIAA champions in the preseason coaches poll as announced by the league office today.
On the PSU side, the Gorilla women’s track and field team is picked to capture its fifth straight MIAA title.
Coaches have tabbed the Lions’ women’s team to finish second in the preseason poll, while the PSU men’s team is No. 2.
The Lions picked up eight of the ten first-place votes and 96 points to be picked to repeat as league champs. PSU had a first-place vote and 90 points and was second, followed by Northwest Missouri, Central Missouri, Lincoln, Nebraska-Kearney, Emporia State, Fort Hays State, Washburn, Missouri Western and Rogers State to round out the poll. Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri picked up a single first-place vote each.
The Gorillas women earned seven first-place votes and 116 total points to take the top spot. MSSU received four first-place votes and 110 points to land at No. 2. Central Missouri garnered the remaining first place vote and was picked third with 95 points. Northwest Missouri (92 pts) and Lincoln (91 pts) rounded out the top five women's teams.
The Lions track and field teams return to action at Central Missouri Invite in Warrensburg, Mo today at 2:30 p.m with the field events. Track events begin at 6 p.m. PSU track and field teams resume action at Washburn All-Kansas Invitational with events beginning at 11 a.m.
2021 MIAA Women's Indoor Track and Field Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Pittsburg State (7) - 116 points
2. Missouri Southern (4) - 110 points
3. Central Missouri (1) - 95 points
4. Northwest Missouri - 92 points
5. Lincoln - 91 points
6. Nebraska-Kearney - 63 points
7. Fort Hays State - 62 points
8. Emporia State - 51 points
9. Washburn - 44 points
10. Central Oklahoma - 33 points
11. Missouri Western - 21 points
12. Rogers State - 14 points
2021 MIAA Men's Indoor Track and Field Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Missouri Southern (8) - 96 points
2. Pittsburg State (1) - 90 points
3. Northwest Missouri (1) - 82 points
4. Central Missouri (1) - 72 points
5. Lincoln - 68 points
6. Nebraska-Kearney - 48 points
7. Emporia State - 44 points
8. Fort Hays State - 42 points
9. Washburn - 33 points
10. Missouri Western - 20 points
11. Rogers State - 10 points
(first place votes)
Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.