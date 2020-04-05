When the MIAA canceled its spring sports championships last month because of COVID-19, Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State lost chances to be the host for conference postseason competition.
However, both schools have accepted offers from the league to host the same events in 2021.
So Missouri Southern is the host for the men's golf championship on April 19-21, 2021, at Shangri-La Golf Course in Monkey Island, Oklahoma, and the baseball tournament on May 13-16 on campus at Warren Turner Field.
And Pittsburg State will host the men's and women's outdoor track and field championships on May 7-9, 2021, at Carnie Smith Stadium.
The other two spring sports championships will be played in Oklahoma at sites already under contract.
Central Oklahoma is the host for the 2021 softball postseason tournament on May 6-9. It will be played in Edmond at the Broncho Softball Stadium if the USA Softball Complex in Oklahoma City is still unavailable because of construction.
Next year's women's golf championship will be held April 22-24 at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
