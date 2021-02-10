KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State University's track and field teams were well-represented in the MIAA weekly awards, the league office announced on Wednesday.
For the Lions, Ryan Riddle was selected as the MIAA men's track athlete of the week for the second straight time. The sophomore had an outstanding week at Northwest Missouri, breaking the Southern mile record for the second week in a row and won the event in a time of 4:02.86. The time secured him a provisional qualifying mark to the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships next month and also ranks third best in the NCAA and tops in the MIAA.
Riddle is a product of Webb City.
And for the Gorillas, Trey Mooney was named the MIAA men's field athlete of the week, posting the second best score in NCAA Division II to date in the heptathlon at the Northwest Missouri event on Feb. 5-6. The Lamar product compiled a personal record 5, 592 points to claim the multi-event competition and secure an automatic qualifying mark to the 2021 NCAA National Championships.
His point totals ranks second all-time in PSU history.
Also for the Gorillas, Trace Mosby was named MIAA women's field athlete of the week after posting the fifth best score in NCAA Division II to date in the pentathlon at the Northwest Missouri event as well. The Smithville, Mo., native compiled a season best 3,714 points to win the multi-event competition and earn a provisional qualifying mark to the 2021 NCAA National Championships.
Riddle and the Lions will return to action this weekend at Washburn on Friday and Saturday. Mooney and Mosby will be back in action at PSU for the 6th Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic from Feb. 12-13.
