TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State volleyball teams saw their seasons end on Friday, falling in the first two rounds of the MIAA spring volleyball championship at Lee Arena on the Washburn campus.
The Lions, after a first-round bye, took Central Oklahoma to five sets in a hard-fought match in the quarterfinals. The Bronchos (6-4, 5-3 MIAA) prevailed 24-22 in the final set as the Lions dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker.
Individual set scores were 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 25-21 and 22-24.
Janelle Brehm posted a double-double with 22 kills and 34 digs, while Amelia Neels had 17 kills and a .552 attack average. Alyssa Diaz slammed 13 kills.
Abbie Casper came up with 35 digs. Emalee Lowe and Brooklynn McCain posted 17 kills and 14 digs, respectively. Sophie Mader registered a double-double with 66 assists and 11 digs.
The Lions finished with 120 digs in the match.
Southern finished the season with a 6-12 record.
NEWMAN 3, PSU 2
The Gorillas started the match strong by taking the opening two sets, but the Jets (4-14, 2-7) bounced back by claiming the final three in the first-round matchup.
Individual set scores were 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25 and 13-15.
PSU ended the season with a 5-10 record.
