At times this season, Missouri Southern has committed too many fouls and given the opponents a decisive advantage at the free throw line.
The Lions tip off the 2021 portion of their schedule this afternoon at Pittsburg State, and one thing the Lions do not want to do is foul.
The Gorillas, you see, are shooting 87.1% — 121 of 139 — as a team from the foul line. Guards Kaylee DaMitz and Tristan Gegg are both over 90% — DaMitz is 32 of 34 for 94.1% and Gegg 31 of 34 for 91.2% — and Maya Williams, who prepped at Carthage, isn't far behind at 25 of 29 for 86.2%. The MIAA record is 83.3% (538 of 646) by Southwest Baptist in 2017-18.
"DaMitz and Gegg are dang-near 100% from the foul line," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "So you can't foul. We have to make sure we do good a good job of keeping our hands off, sliding our feet."
The Lions are fifth in the MIAA at the foul line, converting 116 of 151 attempts for 76.8%. Carley Turnbull is 14th in the league at 80% (24 of 30), just ahead of Amaya Johns (23 of 29 for 79.1%). The Lions have two players with higher percentages, but they don't have enough attempts to qualify for the league stats — Kaitlin Hunnicutt 17 of 20 for 85% and Madi Stokes 16 of 19 for 84.2%.
The Gorillas (5-3) are fifth in the conference standings, one-half game ahead of the Lions (4-3). Both teams are riding four-game winning streaks.
"Both teams are playing well, playing with a lot of confidence," Ressel said. "That's exciting to see."
The Gorillas are third in the conference at 73.9 points, trailing Fort Hays State (74.3) and Central Missouri (74.1). Pittsburg State has averaged 87 points during its current winning streak, and ironically, it has a pair of 80-50 final scores at each end of its schedule — a 30-point loss at Central Oklahoma in the season opener and a 30-point home victory one week ago against Northwest Missouri.
Gegg is fourth in the league scoring race at 17.3 points, followed by DaMitz at 16.3 and Williams at 11.3. Gegg poured in 27 points, DaMitz had 21 plus eight assists, and Williams scored 11 in the Gorillas' 83-74 home victory last January when they outscored the Lions 28-16 in the fourth quarter.
Missouri Southern is fifth in scoring at 70.1 points, and the Lions have averaged 78.5 points in their winning streak.
Turnbull leads the Lions at 15.3 points, good for ninth in the league. A balanced attack has seven more players averaging from 5 to 9.7 points, including Madi Stokes at 8.3 points plus 10.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots — both tops in the MIAA.
Defensively the Lions are allowing 68.3 points, three fewer than the Gorillas.
The Lions are playing for the first time since a 67-56 home victory over Missouri Western three weeks ago, and this is just their second game in the last five weeks. By contrast, the Lions played their first four games of the season in a span of 10 days.
"It does, but it's doesn't seem like forever since we played," Ressel said. "With how the fall was and the craziness there, we played games but that break we had over finals to our last game was two weeks. Now it's been three weeks. We did a scrimmage game last Saturday, but as far as an actual game, it does seem forever since we played. It's just how this is working out.
"We did get a lot of practice in though. When you get going in the season and the games come so quick, you don't get time to really back up and work on some things and try to get better at at. We've tried to take advantage of these two weeks we've had after the break to work on things and get better as a team."
MSSU vs. Pittsburg State
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-3)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 15.3
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 7.4
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 8.3
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 3.0
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 6.1
PITTSBURG STATE (5-3)
Pts.
F Maya Williams, 5-10 sr. 11.3
F Julia Johnson, 6-1 jr. 5.9
G Kaylee DaMitz, 5-5 jr. 16.3
G Tristan Gegg, 5-7 jr. 17.3
G Erin Davis, 5-8 jr. 3.4
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: John Lance Arena, Pittsburg
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (51-71). Amanda Davied, 3rd year at PSU (43-23).
Series: PSU leads 53-42 and has won nine of the last 10 meetings. The Lions are 17-30 on the road against the Gorillas.
MSSU Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
PSU Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 1:05 p.m.
