Missouri Southern made a big jump into the top 10 in NCAA Division II women's basketball attendance last season.
The Lions ranked ninth in Division II with an average of 1,392 fans for 10 home games. That's an increase of 429 fans over the 2018-19 season, when the Lions averaged 963 and were No. 20 in Division II.
"Our fan support is unbelievable at Missouri Southern for all our sports," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Not just women's basketball but men's basketball, baseball, softball ... we have tremendous Lionbackers from the community supporting Missouri Southern.
"It's great for the kids, and of course, our league is second to none. Having seven of the top 11 in the country speaks volumes about the MIAA and how good the basketball is. People enjoy coming out and watching the young ladies play basketball."
For the 12th consecutive year, the MIAA led the nation in women's basketball attendance, averaging 1,085 fans. With a total attendance of 185,485 fans, it's the ninth straight year that the league has drawn at least 185,000 fans.
Fort Hays State led the league with an average of 2,465 fans. The Tigers ranked a close second in Division II behind Northern State, which averaged 2,470. Winston-Salem was third with 1,872, Drury was fourth with 1,768 and Augustana was fifth with 1,694.
MIAA schools occupied the next four spots — Washburn 1,558, Central Missouri 1,551, Emporia State 1,512 and the Lions. Pittsburg State was 11th with 1,231.
Central Missouri's 82-75 victory over Emporia State in the MIAA Postseason Tournament championship game at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium attracted 6,455 fans — the largest crowd in NCAA Division II all season.
