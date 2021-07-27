KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In his first MIAA Football Media Day as the head coach of Missouri Southern, Atiba Bradley felt at home.
The former all-conference linebacker for the Lions had been there before as a player, after all.
"The only difference now is I come here with different perspective," Bradley said. "I loved it as a player because we would rarely see our competition without a helmet on. Media day used to be back at Arrowhead (Stadium), I believe. You would kind of strike up conversation with opponents and get to know them a bit off the field. Of course, you can't help but measure them up, too. As a coach, I still do that."
Bradley admitted that the past five months since he was hired by his alma mater have felt like a whirlwind — from having to prep the Lions for an impromptu spring game in his first several weeks on the job to solidifying a coaching staff to implementing various Xs and Os ahead of the upcoming MIAA season this fall.
The good news, Bradley said, is that Tuesday's media day appearance at the Little Theater inside Municipal Auditorium marked the final pitstop before the real fun begins.
"I'll be honest, when I got hired, it felt like I had all of this time," Bradley said. "I wrote out this big to-do list. All of a sudden it was March 10, and then you blink again and we're shooting off fireworks in July. So, yes, it has gone quick.
"For me, I'm just excited the season is around the corner. It's good to have events like this and have that sense of normalcy again."
Tuesday marked the MIAA's first football media day in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event — and ultimately the conference season — in 2020.
Southern, which went 2-9 in its last full MIAA campaign in 2019, was picked to finish 10th in the 12-team conference by both the media and coaches polls that were announced at the start of the event.
The Lions take a bit of momentum into the 2021 season after claiming a thrilling 21-20 win at Southern Nazarne in their first game under Bradley in mid-March.
The triumph featured a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter on a 51-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jaylon Banks to sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak. Following a quick strike by SNU that trimmed the Lions' lead to a point, Southern stopped the 2-point conversion pass and iced the win with an onside kick recovery in the game's final seconds.
"It was a tightly contested game. Our guys showed up and were excited," Bradley said. "Honestly, there was excitement for me being hired, but there was excitement from that win that carried us through the summer. Hopefully we can get reignited again for fall camp."
Southern will be tasked with filling several positional holes in the upcoming season after parting ways with 14 combined starters on offense and defense. Among the key returners for Southern are all-conference performers Richard Jordan Jr. (LB), Colton Winder (LB), Keandre Bledsoe (TE) and Brian Boyd Jr. (WR).
"We're pushing more toward a player-led team," said defensive back Malachi Broadnax, who tallied 60 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and an interception in 2019. "We have good veterans at pretty much every position that we need, and we also have a lot of younger guys who are ready to step up. The major thing is we need every player to accept their role and play for the team."
"It's definitely a young team, but we're old enough in all the right positions," said Boyd, a 700-yard receiver for the Lions in 2019. "Coach Bradley just wants us to go out there and play with confidence and have fun. I've been playing football since I was 6, so this year is a big opportunity for me and the other vets on the team to leave our mark and get the program headed in the right direction."
As for the team identity Bradley has in mind ahead of the season?
"Ask me again on September 2nd," Bradley said. "It's going to be ever-changing. We have so many new pieces, and we have to find out what they do well and what they're comfortable with. Obviously as an offensive and defensive staff, we have our identity and what we think. But ultimately we have to put our players in a position to be successful."
Missouri Southern opens the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Nebraska-Kearney.
