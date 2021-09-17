Another week, another opportunity to get better.
That’s the message Missouri Southern football head coach Atiba Bradley said he expressed to his team this week as the Lions prepared for a Week 3 road tilt against Central Oklahoma.
“They know they have to get better and they know it’s going to be tough,” Bradley said. “They know they have to come in every day and put in the work to get better.”
MSSU (0-2, 0-2 MIAA) kicks off against the Bronchos (1-1, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond, Okla.
Southern, in its first full season under Bradley, is still seeking its first victory of the season after falling 38-0 to Nebraska-Kearney and 21-17 to Northeastern State in the first two weeks.
“I think the biggest thing we’re learning is just the resiliency of our players,” Bradley said. “Going into the season, we knew it would be tough. We knew we had our work cut out. We knew we had to bring out A-game, per se, week in and week out. So our guys have never wavered from that.
“Two MIAA opponents and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them. We’ve thrown blows with them and we’ve had success against them. Now it’s just about raising our play, and the level of consistency is what we’ve got to reach now.”
The Lions are coming off a narrow four-point loss against NSU last weekend at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. In a game that saw MSSU take 17-14 lead into halftime, the RiverHawks scored the only touchdown of the second half to escape Joplin with the win that snapped a 25-game losing streak.
Southern suffered the setback despite finishing the game with advantages in offensive yards (379-319) and takeaways (2-0). A barrage of penalties and other unforced errors down the stretch resulted in six scoreless drives by the MSSU offense to close the game.
“I think that when you’re that close to getting that first victory of the season, to have it lost in that fashion, the guys were pretty torn up about it,” Bradley said. “But it was encouraging that the guys could see progress that we’re making to be that close. … There were a lot of things our guys took from that, and they were just eager to get back at it.”
The Lions are now tasked with taking down a UCO team that has split its first two outings of the season, claiming a 24-20 win over Missouri Western in Week 1 and then falling 31-21 to Emporia State last Saturday.
The Bronchos are led by quarterback Stephen Brown, who has completed 30 of 57 passes for 360 yards and a touchdown while rushing the ball 29 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
UCO is averaging 315.5 yards of offense per game while allowing 374.5 yards per game to its opponents.
“They’re athletic,” Bradley said of the Bonchos. “We’ll see another mobile quarterback who can run around a bit. I think he does a good job in the pocket, but he also does some damage when he gets on the edge. Defensively, they’re aggressive. They’re going to hug the routes. They’re going to challenge us up front with their physicality.
“Really, they’re like every MIAA team. They’re well-coached, they have some good depth, they have good size. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”
Southern is seeking its first win over UCO since 2013. The Bronchos have a 6-2 advantage in the all-time series.
The Lions are led offensively by redshirt freshman quarterback Dawson Herl, who has completed 27 of 44 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He’s yet to throw an interception this season.
Also in the offensive backfield, true freshman Nathan Glades has been a major contributor for the Lions as he’s rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. Glades ranks seventh nationally among Division II freshmen in rushing yardage. He’s also ranked second in the MIAA in that category for all classes.
“We’ve faced two opponents and we’ve ran the ball really well,” Bradley said. “Where we have to get better is the consistency of running the ball, being able to run the ball at a high level for four straight quarters.”
Anchoring the defense for Southern are linebackers Colton Winder and Coleman Booker, who have accounted for 22 and 20 tackles, respectively.
Fellow linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. has 15 tackles as well as one tackle for loss. He’s eight tackles shy of reaching the 200-mark for his Southern career.
