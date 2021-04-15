Missouri Southern has a first-round bye in the MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Washburn's Lee Arena in Topeka, Kansas.
The Lions (6-11, 5-3 MIAA) play at 3 p.m. Friday against the winner of the 11 a.m. match between Central Oklahoma (5-4, 5-3) and Fort Hays State (3-9, 0-8).
The Lions and UCO split two meetings this season, each posting a 3-0 sweep at home. The Lions outlasted Fort Hays State in a five-set match in their only matchup of the regular season.
Division winners Nebraska-Kearney (13-3, 7-1) from the North and Central Missouri (10-8, 8-0) from the South also have first-round byes.
Coach Kalie Mader's Lions tied for second place in the South Division with Central Oklahoma.
Other first-round pairings have Pittsburg State (5-9, 3-5 South) vs. Newman (3-14, 1-7 South) at 11, Northwest Missouri (12-2, 6-2 North) vs. Washburn 13-4, 5-3 North) and Emporia State (2-12, 2-6 South) vs. Missouri Western (2-6, 2-6 North) at 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney faces the Newman-PSU winner at 3, and Central Missouri plays the ESU-Missouri Western winner at 5. The Northwest Missouri-Washburn winner advances to the semifinal round.
Semifinals are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the championship match is set for 4.
MSSU BASEBALL
Missouri Southern wraps up a 10-game homestand this weekend with a key three-game series against Northeastern State.
The series, thanks to a rainy forecast, has been pushed back one day. The revised schedule has the Lions and RiverHawks playing a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Warren Turner Field.
Missouri Southern (22-6 and riding a four-game winning streak) and Northeastern State (18-9) are tied for second place in the MIAA standings at 15-6, five games behind first-place Central Missouri. The Mules swept the Lions two weeks ago to open this homestand.
Pittsburg State (17-10, 12-9) is fourth in the standings, three games behind the Lions and RiverHawks. The Gorillas have three home games Saturday and Sunday against Newman and then play host to the Lions next weekend.
MSSU SOFTBALL
With rain in the Friday forecast in Warrensburg, Missouri Southern's softball doubleheader on Friday at Central Missouri has been postponed.
The games are rescheduled for Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. at the South Recreation Complex.
With five MIAA doubleheaders remaining, the Lions (17-12-1) are seventh in the conference standings at 8-5-1, one game ahead of Northeastern State (20-13-1, 8-7-1). Last weekend the Lions beat the RiverHawks in the first game then played to a 3-3 tie in the nightcap that was halted by rain.
Central Missouri (23-9, 12-4) is fourth in the standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.