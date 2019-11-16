PITTSBURG, Kan. — Saturday’s Miners Bowl had all the appearances of a trap game for Pittsburg State, which entered the regular-season finale riding a five-game game losing streak that squandered a promising 5-0 start to the year.
However, the Gorillas dismissed any and all notions that a disappointing second half of the season would make them disinterested in their rivalry matchup with Missouri Southern.
PSU dominated in each phase of the game and managed to cap its campaign on a high note, routing the Lions 65-6 at Carnie Smith Stadium for its sixth consecutive victory over MSSU.
“We just asked our guys just to hang in there one more week and give us the best they’ve got, and they did a good job,” Gorillas head coach Tim Beck said. “I was just really happy for our seniors because they didn’t get to go to the postseason this year. So, I was happy for them to end the season on a positive note.
“(The five-game skid) was extremely frustrating. We kind of got to rolling there, had five wins and then turned around and lost five in a row. We’ve never been in that situation before. And I know everyone who was involved in our program was frustrated. It was evident a couple of times in practice. We just didn’t reach our goals.”
Pittsburg State scored on its first seven offensive drives and amassed 523 yards of offense. Southern, meanwhile, was limited to 271 yards of offense and turned the ball over five times.
“To be honest, they’re a better football program than us right now,” first-year Southern head coach Jeff Sims said. “Pittsburg State’s football team was better than us today. They were better than us a year ago, and they’ve been better us 33 times out of the last 35 times. Until we change that, they’re going to keep being better than us.”
The tone was set early by the Gorillas (6-5) as they built a 31-6 lead in the first quarter.
Pittsburg State’s first score was set up by 54-yard punt return by senior KiAnte Hardin, a Webb City product, that put the Gorillas’ offense at the MSSU 1-yard line. And one play later, junior Wilbur Cooper bulldozed his way into the end zone to give his team an early 7-0 lead.
The Gorillas’ momentum continued in the very next series when Carthage product Alex Derryberry, a junior safety, intercepted MSSU quarterback Jacob Park’s pass and returned it 42 yards to the Southern 2. The PSU offense again capitalized, scoring three plays later on a short run by Tyler Adkins.
Less than 1 1/2 minutes into the game, the Gorillas held a 14-0 lead with just three yards of offense.
“You can’t win a football game that you get a delay of game on the first play, you give up a punt return to the 1, and then you throw an interception in the first two minutes,” Sims said. “You just can’t do that.”
PSU went on to log two more touchdowns — quarterback Mak Sexton and wide receiver Lorenzo West accounting for both on passing plays of 71 and 30 yards — and a 31-yard field goal by place kicker Jared Vincent in the first quarter.
The Lions (2-9) used a six-play, 75-yard drive to get on the scoreboard with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter. Park capped the possession with a 1-yard touchdown run to briefly trim the PSU lead to 24-6.
But from there, the Gorillas closed the game with 41 unanswered points.
Lorenzo West ended up accounting for a career-high 176 yards and four touchdowns on seven catches. His final score, a 29-yard touchdown catch, extended the PSU advantage to 58-6 with 13:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“The thing about Lorenzo is he’s such a warrior,” Beck said. “Last week in the second half of the Washburn game, he’s spitting up blood and had bruised ribs. You just can not get him out of the game. He’s extremely competitive and he plays extremely hard every week. He may be as tough as any guy on our football team, and that’s uncommon at the receiver position.”
Sexton, playing in just the first half, went 6-of-12 passing for 149 yards and three touchdowns. His backup, Matt Harman, played the entire second half and threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-14 accuracy.
Adkins finished as the Gorillas’ leading rusher with 85 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Fellow running back DeMarcus Edwards recorded 33 yards on the ground and had a 15-yard touchdown carry that put PSU up 65-6 with 10:39 left in the game.
Vincent finished 3-for-3 on his field-goal attempts with makes from 31, 48 and 38 yards.
Despite Saturday’s triumph, the Gorillas missed out on postseason play for a second straight year. Beck, now 82-37 at Pittsburg State with one national championship in 2011, said he was uncertain if he would be leading the Gorillas at the helm next season.
“As far as I know, everything is good,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
