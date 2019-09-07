BOLIVAR, Mo. — Missouri Southern men's and women's cross country teams opened the season with a sweep Saturday as they won both the team and individual titles at the Southwest Baptist Invitational.
The men's race consisted of a 7k distance, while the women ran a 5k loop.
The sixth-ranked Southern men dominated as the Lions had four of the top seven runners, six in the top-12 and seven in the top-23. Southern scored 25 points as a team, 42 points in front of second-place Central Missouri.
Gidieon Kimutai won the individual title in the 7K race with a time of 20 minutes, 4.43 seconds, eight seconds in front of teammate Ryan Riddle. Cody Berry was fourth in a time of 20:45.13, while Nickson Kiptoo finished seventh in 20:48.86. Jared Ozee and Kevin Koester finished 11th and 12th, respectively, while Michael Shanahan was 23rd.
On the women's side, the Lions' Julianna Determan won the individual title in 18:03.80 over the 5K course, finishing five seconds ahead of the field. The Lions had four runners in the top-13 and five in the top-20.
Southern won the team title over Southwest Baptist by three points, 45-48. Central Missouri was third.
The Lions' Ashlee Kuykendall was sixth in a time of 18:29.47, while Kelie Henderson placed ninth in 18:40.01. Alice Evans was 13th, Mady Gepford 19th. Gabrille Hill 24th, Raye Moran 27th and Abbi Rogers 33rd.
Both teams will be back in action on Sept. 21 as the Lions play host to the 30th annual Missouri Southern Stampede at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
PSU MEN WIN AT UCO
EDMOND, Okla. — Pittsburg State's men's cross country team raced to the team title at the University of Central Oklahoma Invitational on Saturday while the Gorillas women finished in third place overall.
PSU freshman Bryce Grahn won the men's individual title by finishing the four-mile race in 20 minutes, 28.50 seconds. Sophomore Ben Kahnk placed fourth in 20:43.70, while juniors Dante Howard (seventh, 20:49.13) and Connar Southard (ninth, 20:49.94) added top-10 finishes.
Pittsburg State compiled a low score of 36 points to easily defeat second place Oklahoma Baptist University (64 points) in the 11-team field.
In women's action, senior Cassidy Westhoff placed second overall in the five-kilometer race in 18:56.71, while sophomore Hannah Honeyman placed fourth (19:17.44).
Pitt State finished with 62 points. Oklahoma Baptist won the meet with 44 points, edging second-place East Central by five points.
