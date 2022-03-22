The Missouri Southern baseball team was slated to play at Drury at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
That game has been postponed due to inclement weather in southwest Missouri. No makeup date has yet been announced.
MSSU will now play at Emporia State this weekend with a three-game set against the Hornets. The Lions open that series at 5 p.m. Friday evening.
After Washburn took the rubber game matchup 8-4 on Monday morning, Southern sits in a two-way tie for sixth place in the MIAA standings with Northeastern State (17-9, 7-6).
The Lions still have 20 conference games remaining in their regular-season schedule.
Monday’s game was originally slated for an early-afternoon start but was pushed up to 9:30 a.m. in an effort to avoid storms moving into the Joplin area.
The schedule change worked as the series finale was played to completion, and the only disruption forced by Mother Nature came in the form of a 30-minute lightning delay during the sixth inning.
