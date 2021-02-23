The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State baseball teams have gotten off to thundering starts to their seasons.
And players from both squads have garnered MIAA honors in the league’s first baseball athletes of the week for the 2021 campaign.
Missouri Southern’s Will Bausinger and Pittsburg State’s Garrett McGowan were named MIAA Pitcher and Hitter of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s always nice to receive this honor, but it couldn’t happen without everyone on the team,” Bausinger said. “As always, the main goal is to go out and win.”
"Being named MIAA player of the week is an awesome accomplishment and one that I'm very proud of," McGowan said. "But more importantly, it's been great to help out the team and put us in a good spot to win baseball games."
Bausinger, who prepped at Marquette High School in St. Louis, received the nod in the Lions’ finale against Missouri S&T this week as he helped Southern to a lopsided 14-1 victory. He tossed five innings, striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits.
The right-hander allowed just one batter past second base. The senior’s arsenal of pitches consists of a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup.
“I felt best with my fastball and slider,” Bausinger said. “I was able to mix my pitches very well, I felt like. I felt confident with all of my pitches and I felt like I could throw them in any count.”
McGowan, a Blue Springs product and University of Illinois transfer, showcased some massive power at the plate in his first game in a PSU uniform. The first baseman belted two home runs and drove in six runs in the Gorillas’ 17-12 season-opening win over Missouri Western on Monday.
He hit a two-run home run in his first PSU at-bat in the first inning and added a three-run shot in the second frame. McGowan also hit a sacrifice fly, walked and scored three times in the contest.
"I've been locked in these last two games, but I need to keep that focus for the next game and hopefully for as long as I can," McGowan said. "I am proud to be apart of this program and I am hoping I can keep helping my team win."
Southern opens MIAA play this weekend with Emporia State at home on Saturday and Sunday. PSU hosts Minot State today at 2 p.m.
