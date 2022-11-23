The Missouri Southern men's cross country program swept both the Central Region Coach and Athlete of the Year awards as the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its regional awards on Wednesday.
Jamie Burnham, Gidieon Kimutai and the Lions simply dominated this season.
Southern has won five of the six events it has entered this season, with the lone setback being a third-place finish at the prestigious Chile Pepper hosted by Arkansas.
The Lions are ranked seventh nationally heading into the National Championships. MSSU dominated at the MIAA Championships three weeks ago and posted a two-point win this past weekend at the Division II Central Region Championships.
Kimutai has four wins this season, posting victories at the Southern Stampede, the DBU Old Glory Gallop, the MIAA Championships and the NCAA Central Region Championship.
This is Kimutai's third straight Regional Athlete of the Year award. He didn't compete last season due to injury and Webb City product Ryan Riddle stepped up in his absence by winning the award in 2021, giving the Lions four straight Central Region Athlete's of the Year.
Burnham has now won three Men's Cross Country Regional Coach of the Year awards after leading the Lions to NCAA Central Region Championships in 2018, 2019 and this season.
The Lions are back in action at the Division II Championships as this year's event will run on Dec. 3 in Seattle as part of the Division II Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.