Missouri Southern basketball player Dexter Frisbie vividly remembers the day.
"I remember the last time I talked to him," Frisbie said. "It was on that day. It's crazy how something unexpected can change your entire life. I never thought it would happen to me, especially being a twin."
Last summer on June 15, Frisbie's twin brother Devon was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Miller County, not far from the Frisbie's hometown of Brumley.
"I came home from (Missouri Southern) that weekend, went out with friends celebrating one of my friend's birthdays," Frisbie said. "He came later because he had some plans in Springfield. He was driving and ended up flipping his truck and striking a lightpole. Definitely one of the worst days of my life for sure."
The brothers were close. According to Dexter, "I was better looking. He probably was a little smarter than me, but I got the looks and the height."
Devon came with Dexter on his visit to Missouri Southern, and Devon met football coach Denver Johnson.
"Coach Johnson asked Devon if he played football," Dexter said. "We explained that our high school didn't have football, but Coach Johnson asked him if he would like to play football. He joined the football team as a walk-on, didn't play in any games but made the team as a walk-on."
The Frisbies' high school basketball coach at Iberia changed the pronunciation of Devon's name simply for clarification.
"We had two Devons on our team, and Coach called him (De-Vaughn)," Dexter said. "Basically everyone who knew him called him (De-Vaughn). My mom got to the point where she said 'I thought his name was Devon, not (De-Vaughn).' I told her '(De-Vaughn) sounds a lot cooler to me.'"
It's difficult for Dexter to go through the holidays for the first time without Devon.
"Christmas is going to be hard," he said. "Thanksgiving was hard for me. We always tried to see who could eat the most rolls. It will be hard on our birthday, which next year is during the MIAA Tournament. I still think it's not real, but (today), it will be six months since he passed.
"It definitely changed who I am, to live positive each and every day. We didn't look alike, but we acted the same, kind of talked the same. He was a guy who put a smile on everyone's face, always staying positive. He was always in a great mood because he lived every day like it was his last."
Dexter possesses many of his brother's character traits.
"He's a joy to be around," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "He's funny. I don't think I've met a person who doesn't enjoy his company. Even with all the stuff he's been through, he still has a pretty outgoing, fun and positive mindset."
Frisbie, who turns 22 on March 6, is dedicating his life in his brother's honor.
"I had a lot of relief knowing he's up there with God, but there's not one day I don't think about him," Frisbie said. "I do all this — class, basketball — I do it all for him."
