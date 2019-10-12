ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Missouri Southern's Gideon Kimutai won his third consecutive race, and the No. 7-ranked Lions finished second in a strong field at the Lewis University Crossover on Saturday.
No. 4 Grand Valley State won the team title with 87 points, and the Lions were next with 114. Augustana took third with 133, followed by Southern Indiana 149 and Alabama-Huntsville 171 to complete the top-5.
The Lions finished ahead of nine nationally ranked teams, including No. 6 Augustana and No. 8 Southern Indiana.
Nebraska-Kearney was the only other MIAA school at the event and placed 13th among 34 teams with 336 points.
Kimutai won the 8,000-meter race in 25 minutes, 7 seconds and beat runner-up Tanner Chada of Grand Valley State by one second. The next three runners — Steven Brown of Sioux Falls, Titus Winders of Southern Indiana and CarLee Stimpfel of Saginaw Valley — were separated by just three seconds.
The Lions' Ryan Riddle finished sixth in 25:24, five seconds behind Stimpfel. Nickson Kiptoo was 34th in 26:06, and Kevin Koester was 42nd (26.14).
Other MSSU results: Cody Berry 60th in 26:24, Josh Webb 87th in 26:42, Michael Shanahan 107th in 26:52 and Nathan Painter 133rd in 27:04. There were 420 runners.
The Lions' next race is Oct. 26 when they are the host for the MIAA Championships at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
MSSU women 18th
No. 17 Missouri Southern came in 18th place at the Lewis University Crossover.
The Lions totaled 442 points and wound up in the middle of the 38-team field. Other MIAA schools entered were Nebraska-Kearney (21st with 510), Missouri Western (29th with 760) and Rogers State (36th with 1119).
Kelie Henderson was the Lions' top finisher, taking 44th in 23:38 for the 6K course. Julianna Determan finished 56th in 23:46 and was the Lions' No. 2 scorer.
More Lion finishes: Raye Moran 121st in 24:34, Maegan Derfelt 148th in 24:47, Mady Gepford 153rd in 24:48, Danielle Prince 180th in 25:04 and Alice Evans 185th in 25:06.
Grand Valley State earned team honors with 32 points as the Lakers had five runners in the top-13 and seven among the top-20. Augustana took second with 119, followed by Walsh 166, Saginaw Valley 211 and Michigan Tech 216.
Allie Ludge of Grand Valley State led the pack in 22:12, beating runner-up Aiden Gruidel of MSU-Denver by 23 seconds.
The Lions' women's team also is idle until the MIAA Championships on Oct. 26 at MSSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.