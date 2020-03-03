Missouri Southern's Cam Martin and Pittsburg State's Kaylee DaMitz are first-team selections on the MIAA all-conference basketball teams, the league office announced on Tuesday, one day before the postseason tournament begins in Kansas City.
A total of six Lions — four men and two women — earned all-league honors, and Pittsburg State is represented by five players, four of them women.
MSSU MEN
Martin, a junior center, landed first-team honors for the second straight year. He leads the conference at 24.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He also is first in free throws made and attempted and is second in blocked shots, field goal percentage and field goals made.
The Lions also have three senior guards on the team — Kinzer Lambert on the second team, Elyjah Clark on the third team and Braelon Walker on the defensive team.
Lambert averages 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. This is his third all-league recognition after receiving honorable mention the previous two years.
Clark averages 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds and is the Lions' career 3-point leader with 355. He's made the all-league team all four years — first as Freshman of the Year and then second team as a sophomore and third team as a junior.
Walker, who was honorable mention last season, made the all-defensive team for the first time. He leads the Lions with 37 steals.
The Lions are the No. 3 seed in the postseason tournament and play their quarterfinal game at 8:15 Friday night against Northeastern State.
Northwest Missouri captured three of the four individual awards — sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins as player of the year, junior Ryan Hawkins as defensive player of the year and Ben McCollum as coach of the year. Missouri Western's Will Eames is the freshman of the year.
Tyrell Carroll of Missouri Western and Tyler Geiman of Washburn join Martin, Hudgins and Hawkins on the first team.
MSSU WOMEN
Lion seniors Destiny Cozart and Chasidee Owens were named to the honorable mention team.
Cozart and Owens averaged 14.6 and 14.0 points, respectively. Owens' season ended early when she suffered a knee injury with one month left in the campaign.
The Lions are the No. 9 seed in the tournament and play Washburn at noon today.
League champion Central Missouri and runner-up Emporia State swept the individual awards.
The Jennies' Megan Skaggs is the player of the year, and Dave Slifer is coach of the year, and the Lady Hornets' Tre'zure Jobe is freshman of the year. Central Missouri's Nija Collier and Emporia State's Jessica Wayne shared the defensive player of the year honor.
First team all-conference players are Skaggs and Morgan Fleming of Central Missouri, DaMitz, Jobe and Corbyn Cunningham of Missouri Western.
PSU WOMEN
DaMitz, a sophomore point guard, made the first team after receiving honorable mention last year as well as being voted freshman of the year.
DaMitz averages 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and a league-high 5.7 assists. She's also third in the league in free throw shooting.
Sophomore guard Tristan Gegg, the league's top scorer at 18.5 points and free throw shooter (89 percent), was named to the third team. She's also second in 3-point percentage and fourth in 3-point goals.
Senior forwards Athena Alvarado and Meghan Maher received honorable mention. Alvarado, also an honorable mention pick last season, averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. Maher averages 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds.
The Gorillas are the fourth seed and play No. 5 Fort Hays State at noon Friday.
PSU MEN
Senior guard A.J. Walker was named to the honorable mention squad.
Walker, who did not play until the second semester, averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and he's third in the league in steals.
The 10th-seeded Gorillas open tournament play tonight at 8:15 against seventh-seeded Nebraska-Kearney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.