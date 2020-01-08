MSSU's Martin reaches 1,000 points in just 45 games

Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin (31) shoots over the outstretched arms of John Brown’s Densier Carnes (15) during their game on Tuesday night at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the campus of MSSU.Globe | Laurie Sisk

Missouri Southern’s basketball coaches, players and fans figured that Cam Martin would join the school’s career 1,000-point scoring list. But nobody — not even Martin — believed it would happen so quickly.

“I definitely didn’t think it would happen this quick,” he said. “I was hoping to do it just because I moved around in high school. I didn’t have a chance to do it in high school, so I wanted to do it here.”

Martin, 6-foot-9 junior, scored on a layup with seven minutes left in Monday night’s 89-77 victory at Nebraska-Kearney to give him 1,001 career points, making him the 24th Lion to reach that milestone.

He reached the mark in just 45 games, the shortest time in school history. Taevaunn Prince scored his 1,000th point in his 50th game, and he sits in 12th place with 1,303 points during the 2014-16 seasons.

“With Taevaunn and CJ (Carr) getting 1,000 points in two years, I thought that was pretty remarkable,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “For him to do that in less than a year and a half, that’s unheard of. He’ll go down in history as one of the best.”

There are similarities between Martin’s and Prince’s games.

“Taevaunn was such a dominant scorer,” Boschee said. “He could do it both ways and was more perimeter-oriented. Cam is developing that and has shown some skill to do that, and at 6-9, that’s tough. Both can get to the line and make their free throws. Taevaunn was an exceptional free-throw shooter (455-of-543 for 83.8 % and same with Cam (280-of-348 for 80.5 %).

And starting with tonight’s home game against Central Oklahoma, it will be the first time in school history that the Lions have three players who have reached 1,000 points on the same team. Seniors Elyjah Clark and Kinzer Lambert reached the mark last season. Clark is currently in seventh place with 1,559 points, and Lambert is 14th with 1,186.

There aren’t any major changes in Martin’s game this year.

“I’m doing about the same,” he said. “I feel I’m letting it come more to me this year instead of trying so hard. And just try to be more active on offense and setting ball screens ... scoring in different ways than I did last year.”

And it helps having been through the MIAA for a season.

“You know what to expect, and you know you have to be focused,” he said.

The Lions certainly were focused during their road victories over Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.

“It’s tough to win on the road in this league,” Martin said. “Fort Hays cut it back to seven with five minutes left, then we went on a run and got it back to 15. That showed our toughness that game. Then to go to Kearney and be up 27 at halftime, that was big for us on the road.”

“We were mad at Cam after the Kearney game because we thought defensively he wasn’t good in the second half,” Boschee said. “But we use him so much ... maybe it’s one of those where he starts to get bad, we have to get in subs. But it’s hard to take him out when he’s such a security blanket for us.”

MSSU record book

Career Scoring Leaders

Name, YearsPts.

1. Greg Garton, 1982-862,140

2. Jason Adams, 2008-121,981

3. Carl Tyler, 1980-841,902

4. John Thomas, 1969-731,770

5. Marquis Addison, 2010-141,667

6. Skyler Bowlin, 2007-111,664

7. Elyjah Clark, 2016-pres.1,559

8. Keane Thomann, 2008-121,523

9. Chris Tucker, 1990-941,520

10. Matt Olson, 1995-991,404

11. Terry Shumpert, 1998-20021,379

12. Taevaunn Prince, 2014-161,303

13. Russell Bland, 1976-781,271

14. Kinzer Lambert, 2016-pres.1,186

15. Hiram Ocasio, 2001-051,168

16. Marvin Townsend, 1985-871,167

17. Mario Phillips, 1995-991,109

18. Eddin Santiago, 1998-2002 1,108

19. Carlos Escalara, 1999-20011,104

20. Kenny Simpson, 1990-921,097

21. C.J. Carr, 2016-181,080

22. Chris Tuggle, 1985-871,072

23. Austin Wright, 2012-161,057

24. Cam Martin, 2018-pres.1,001

Source: MSSU Sports Information Dept.

