MSSU's Martin reaches 1,000 points in just 45 games

Missouri Southern’s basketball coaches, players and fans figured that Cam Martin would join the school’s career 1,000-point scoring list. But nobody — not even Martin — believed it would happen so quickly.
“I definitely didn’t think it would happen this quick,” he said. “I was hoping to do it just because I moved around in high school. I didn’t have a chance to do it in high school, so I wanted to do it here.”
Martin, 6-foot-9 junior, scored on a layup with seven minutes left in Monday night’s 89-77 victory at Nebraska-Kearney to give him 1,001 career points, making him the 24th Lion to reach that milestone.
He reached the mark in just 45 games, the shortest time in school history. Taevaunn Prince scored his 1,000th point in his 50th game, and he sits in 12th place with 1,303 points during the 2014-16 seasons.
“With Taevaunn and CJ (Carr) getting 1,000 points in two years, I thought that was pretty remarkable,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “For him to do that in less than a year and a half, that’s unheard of. He’ll go down in history as one of the best.”
There are similarities between Martin’s and Prince’s games.
“Taevaunn was such a dominant scorer,” Boschee said. “He could do it both ways and was more perimeter-oriented. Cam is developing that and has shown some skill to do that, and at 6-9, that’s tough. Both can get to the line and make their free throws. Taevaunn was an exceptional free-throw shooter (455-of-543 for 83.8 % and same with Cam (280-of-348 for 80.5 %).
And starting with tonight’s home game against Central Oklahoma, it will be the first time in school history that the Lions have three players who have reached 1,000 points on the same team. Seniors Elyjah Clark and Kinzer Lambert reached the mark last season. Clark is currently in seventh place with 1,559 points, and Lambert is 14th with 1,186.
There aren’t any major changes in Martin’s game this year.
“I’m doing about the same,” he said. “I feel I’m letting it come more to me this year instead of trying so hard. And just try to be more active on offense and setting ball screens ... scoring in different ways than I did last year.”
And it helps having been through the MIAA for a season.
“You know what to expect, and you know you have to be focused,” he said.
The Lions certainly were focused during their road victories over Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.
“It’s tough to win on the road in this league,” Martin said. “Fort Hays cut it back to seven with five minutes left, then we went on a run and got it back to 15. That showed our toughness that game. Then to go to Kearney and be up 27 at halftime, that was big for us on the road.”
“We were mad at Cam after the Kearney game because we thought defensively he wasn’t good in the second half,” Boschee said. “But we use him so much ... maybe it’s one of those where he starts to get bad, we have to get in subs. But it’s hard to take him out when he’s such a security blanket for us.”
MSSU record book
Career Scoring Leaders
Name, YearsPts.
1. Greg Garton, 1982-862,140
2. Jason Adams, 2008-121,981
3. Carl Tyler, 1980-841,902
4. John Thomas, 1969-731,770
5. Marquis Addison, 2010-141,667
6. Skyler Bowlin, 2007-111,664
7. Elyjah Clark, 2016-pres.1,559
8. Keane Thomann, 2008-121,523
9. Chris Tucker, 1990-941,520
10. Matt Olson, 1995-991,404
11. Terry Shumpert, 1998-20021,379
12. Taevaunn Prince, 2014-161,303
13. Russell Bland, 1976-781,271
14. Kinzer Lambert, 2016-pres.1,186
15. Hiram Ocasio, 2001-051,168
16. Marvin Townsend, 1985-871,167
17. Mario Phillips, 1995-991,109
18. Eddin Santiago, 1998-2002 1,108
19. Carlos Escalara, 1999-20011,104
20. Kenny Simpson, 1990-921,097
21. C.J. Carr, 2016-181,080
22. Chris Tuggle, 1985-871,072
23. Austin Wright, 2012-161,057
24. Cam Martin, 2018-pres.1,001
Source: MSSU Sports Information Dept.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.