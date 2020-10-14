Missouri Southern and the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course have been selected to host numerous NCAA Division II men's and women's cross country regional champions as well as the national championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
Already slated to host the 2021 NCAA Division II men's and women's Central Region Championships, MSSU will now be hosting the 2022-25 Central Regional Championships and the 2023 NCAA Division II national championships.
"What the NCAA announced today only solidifies what we already know," MSSU athletics director Jared Bruggeman said in a release. "The Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course is a premier facility in all of Division II as well as the country. We are excited about the opportunity to once again host NCAA competitions. This run of regionals is unprecedented in Southern history. We appreciate the faith the NCAA and our region have in knowing the community of Joplin and MSSU will the host the events in a way that allows for the best student-athlete championship experience."
The Tom Rutledge course is no stranger to big meets as it is routinely home to one of the largest cross country events in the Midwest with the Southern Stampede that sees thousands of college and high school athletes and many spectators each year. The facility has been host to numerous MIAA Championships as well as NCAA Regional Championships in 1999, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019.
The course hosted the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1999, 2007, 2012 and 2015.
"Our region spans through the states of Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota," Bruggeman said. "This is a great opportunity to display the hospitality of Southwest Missouri and simultaneously create another economic occasion for our local communities, especially with the hotels, stores, airport and restaurants to prosper.
"Being able to host the 2023 National Championship is icing on the cake."
The Joplin Sports Authority will once again support Southern in this endeavor in showcasing Joplin as a championship city.
"The Joplin Sports Authority is proud to support Southern Athletics on this successful bid to bring the national championship back to the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course," JSA Director Craig Hull said. "Earning the opportunity to host the regional cross country championships for five straight years on top of the national championship will allow a significant impact on the local economy generating visitor spending for our hotel, restaurant and retail partners."
In other news, the NCAA announced Pittsburg State was selected to host the 2024 Indoor Track and Field Championship. The indoor national championship competition will take place in the Robert W. Plaster Center, which has hosted three NCAA indoor national championships since opening in 2015.
