The biggest annual cross country event in the area has arrived.
The Missouri Southern cross country teams will be out in full force on Saturday morning as the Lions play host to the 33rd annual Southern Stampede ran at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Events begin at 8 a.m. with the college JUCO women's open. The women's university open will be ran at 8:30 and the men's college/juco will kick off at 9. The final collegiate race of the morning will be the university men's open with a 9:45 gun. There will be six separate high school races ran as well with nearly 3,000 runners traversing the course.
High school races start at 10:30 with large school girls, followed by small school girls at 11:05. Large school boys start at 11:40 and small school boys will be at 12:15 p.m.
The Southern Stampede concludes with junior varsity races at 12:50 (girls) and 1:15 (boys), respectively.
"We are excited to be hosting the Southern Stampede again this year," Jamie Burnham, MSSU's head distance coach, said in a release. "It looks to be one of the bigger fields that we've had at the Stampede. As a team, we are excited for the opportunity to be able to compete at home. The men should have everyone competing this weekend as will the women. We are looking forward to a great competition."
The Southern men comes into the race ranked eighth nationally. The Lions will be the top-ranked team in the field that includes 12th ranked Pittsburg State, as well as Division I Oral Roberts.
The Lions have the past two champions running in the race as Gidieon Kimutai won in 2019, while Webb City product Ryan Riddle took home the title in 2021. Former Riverton standout JP Rutledge was the runner-up in 2021 and went on to finish sixth at the Division II Championships.
Southern is looking to take home the individual title for the third-straight year, while the men will look to bring back the title after finishing second last year.
The men opened the season two weeks ago by taking home the team individual titles at Rogers State. Riley Simpson took home the individual title as the Lions placed six runners in the top nine positions.
The women's race features just one ranked team as Pittsburg State comes in ranked 30th. Division I Oral Roberts joins a field of top regional teams.
The women took home the individual title and placed second in their first meet of the season two weeks ago at Rogers State. Freshman Lilah Genel was ten seconds in front of her closest competition to win the race. The women finished third in the Stampede in 2019 and 17th last year. Southern returns four of its six runners from that race a year ago.
After this race, the Lions be off until Sept. 30 when Southern travels to Fayetteville, Ark. to compete in the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.