BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Missouri Southern is seventh among 11 teams after Thursday's two rounds in the MIAA Women's Golf Championships at Hillcrest Country Club.
The Lions posted team scores of 335-337 for a 672 total through 36 holes. They are 24 shots behind sixth-place Nebraska-Kearney and seven shots ahead of eighth-place Northwest Missouri.
Seneca High School product Maggie Moore led the Lions with an 84-80—164, good for a tie for 21st place.
Other MSSU scores were Julianna Washka 82-87—169, Madison Saenz 86-83—169, Hannah Torres 84-87—171 and Kenzie Kirkhart 85-91—176.
Central Oklahoma tops the team standings with a 612, and Rogers State is second at 623.
Central Missouri is third with 626, followed by Northeastern State 629, Missouri Western 646, Nebraska-Kearney 648, MSSU 672, Northwest Missouri 679, Newman 689, Lincoln 690 and Fort Hays State 703.
Mariana Flores of Rogers State is the 36-hole individual leader at 145 after rounds of 72-73. Susana Olivares of UCO is one shot back at 72-74—146, and a third-place tie at 152 involves Elizabeth Leath of Central Missouri (77-75) and Morgan Brasser of Fort Hays State (76-76).
Thursday's final round tees off at 8:40 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.