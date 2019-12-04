There's apparently a pipeline forming between Missouri Southern and the Admiral Farragut Academy in Florida.
Jalen Parker, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound swing guard, has signed a letter of intent to join the Lions' men's basketball program. As a junior at Farragut Academy, he averaged 12 points and eight rebounds, headlined by a 22-point, 12-rebound performance.
Parker was a teammate of current Lion freshman guard Winston Dessesow. And, like Dessesow, Parker hails from Baltimore.
"Jalen comes from a great program and has tremendous length and size with the ability to play multiple positions," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. "He is an outstanding young man and fits the mold of the type of players we want in our program. We are excited fro him to join our other three freshman signees."
Parker, the son of Tosha Moore and Clyde Parker, plans to major in sociology.
The No. 15-ranked Lions are back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they entertain Washburn. The women's game will begin at 1:30.
