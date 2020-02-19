Missouri Southern's golf programs have three international players among their four newest signees for next season, Lions coach Mike Wheeler has announced.
Julianna Washka and Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro join the women's team, while Josh Hamnett and Dylan Bagley are the men's signees.
Washka, from Lantana, Texas, was a four-year letter winner at Guyer High School. She finished in the top-10 in four of her last five tournaments last season. She had a stroke average of 78 and was named the team's most valuable player.
Washka, the daughter of Todd Washka and Elizabeth Ramirez-Washka, will be a pre-law major.
Aldasoro, from Spain, has consistently been among the top-50 women amateurs in the country. She was a member of the Madrid Golf Federation Team and in the last two years, she has helped her club team win the Circuit, taking home individual medalist honors in each event.
The daughter of Aranzazu Aldasoro and Ramon Fernandez-Cano, she plans to major in business.
Hamnett, from Lancashire, England, played golf, soccer, cricket and hockey at Rossall Independent Day and Boarding School in Lancashire. He has a -2 golf handicap.
Hamnett, the son of Paul and Terri Hamnett, is undecided on his major.
Bagley, from Hastings, New Zealand, attended Karamu High School. He earned gold honors where he was the Hawkes Bay High School individual medalist in 2019. Bagley's best score is a 67, and he took third in the North Island Under-19s. Also in 2019, he won the FCG Global Cup and the Maraenui Open and placed 38th in the Callaway Junior World Championship.
The son of Rick and Fay Bagley, he is undecided on his major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.