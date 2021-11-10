The Missouri Southern women's soccer team announced the signings of nine incoming freshman for the upcoming 2022 campaign.
The signing class features five players from Oklahoma, three from Kansas and one from Illinois.
The five from Oklahoma are Ashlyn Stigall, Faryn Glass, Abby Sonne, Hadley Horn and Olivia Riggs. Cecillia Ribares, Madison Beeley and Zia Riley hail from Kansas while Abigail Pasternak is the lone signing from Illinois.
"Olivia and Abby are goal keepers that will compete for time and provide us depth for the future," MSSU head coach Aaron Tilsen said in a release. "Abby and Faryn are defenders who have played in one of the toughest ECNL conferences for the past few years and will bring toughness and intensity to the back line. Hadley Horn and Abby both won 6A state championships last spring and will be favored again at Norman North HS.
"Zia and Ceci are both attacking players who bring technical ability and creativity to the attacking lines. Ashlyn and Madi are players who can play in midfield or back lines and will bring blue-collar work rate and be great team culture players."
